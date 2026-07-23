Young Nigerian entrepreneurs can now apply for the iDICE Startup Bridge programme

The iDICE scheme offers pathways for idea-stage and scaling startups run by young Nigerians

Participants will receive mentorship and funding support to grow their businesses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerian entrepreneurs looking for funding and mentorship can now apply for the iDICE Startup Bridge programme, an initiative designed to support digital and creative businesses at different stages of growth.

The Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Scheme offers two distinct pathways for founders: one for idea-stage entrepreneurs and another for startups already building traction and seeking institutional capital.

iDICE programme offers young Nigerians an opportunity for mentorship and funding. Credit:10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Choose the right programme track

The first and most important step is determining which iDICE track matches your startup’s current stage.

Founders Lab for idea-stage entrepreneurs

The Founders Lab is designed for young founders between the ages of 18 and 35 who are building technology or creative solutions at the idea or early stage.

This 12-week virtual programme helps participants develop their business concepts, refine their products, and prepare for market entry. Successful participants may compete for performance-based, non-equity grants of up to ₦10 million.

Growth Lab for scaling startups

The Growth Lab is aimed at post-MVP startups that already have a functioning product and are ready to scale.

This 12-week hybrid programme focuses on helping businesses attract institutional capital and expand their operations. Unlike the Founders Lab, support under this track comes in the form of equity-based investments.

Prepare your application documents

Before filling out the online form, applicants should gather all required information and supporting documents to avoid delays during submission.

You will need:

A clear description of the problem your business is solving

Information about your target market and customer base

A pitch deck, business plan, or evidence of a prototype/MVP

Details about your team and co-founders, if applicable

Having these documents ready in advance will make the application process smoother and improve the quality of your submission.

Submit your application online

Once your materials are prepared, visit the official iDICE Startup Bridge portal and complete the following steps:

Create an account using your full name, email address, and phone number.

Select the programme track that best fits your startup stage.

Carefully fill out the online application form with accurate business information.

Upload all required pitch documents and supporting files.

Submit your application before the deadline for the current cohort.

Applicants are advised to review their entries carefully before submission, as incomplete or inaccurate information may affect their chances of being shortlisted.

What happens after submission?

After the application window closes, the iDICE team will review all submissions. .

Shortlisted founders will be contacted via email for further assessment, onboarding, and training.

Selected participants will then undergo the 12-week programme, where they will receive mentorship, business development support, and access to funding opportunities tailored to their startup stage.

How to apply to iDICE's open application for N10 million funding. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For young Nigerian founders, the iDICE Startup Bridge programme presents a valuable opportunity to transform innovative ideas into viable businesses and accelerate the growth of promising startups in the digital and creative sectors.

FG Launches N2m YOUTHCRED funding scheme for youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has unveiled a credit scheme targeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with plans to reach more than 500,000 beneficiaries through loans of up to N2 million each.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the YOUTHCRED for Entrepreneurs initiative at a launch ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The programme is being run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, known as CREDICORP, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng