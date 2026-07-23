France's public health agency revealed that at least 5,764 more people died than expected during a heat wave that struck from June 17 to July 2

The Paris region suffered the hardest, recording nearly 1,999 unexpected deaths, around 80% above the normal rate for that period

Mortuaries across Paris were overwhelmed, with some turning bodies away as hospitals wrestled with surges of heat-related patients

France suffered at least 5,764 excess deaths during a historic heat wave that gripped the country between June 17 and July 2, Public Health France announced on Wednesday, a figure that dwarfs earlier government estimates.

The agency recorded 21,674 deaths from all causes across the affected regions during that period. Statistical modelling based on data from prior years put the expected figure at 15,910, meaning the difference of 5,764 deaths is attributed to the extreme heat.

France heat wave grips the nation as extreme temperatures push mortality rates higher than expected. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to AP, that represents 36% more deaths than would normally have been anticipated, making it the deadliest heat event in France since 2003, when an estimated 15,000 people died.

France registered its hottest days on record on June 24 and June 25, with a national average of 30°C (86°F) and peak temperatures surpassing 40°C (104°F) in numerous locations. Just over half of the unexpected deaths were recorded across three days, from June 25 to June 27, in the immediate wake of that peak.

Paris hit hardest by the heat

The Paris region bore the brunt of the crisis, accounting for 1,999 of the excess deaths — roughly 80% above what would have been expected under normal conditions. Funeral directors in the capital reported severe pressure on mortuaries, with some facilities turning bodies away after reaching capacity before burial or cremation could take place.

Of the more than 21,600 total deaths recorded during the period, nearly half occurred in hospitals, which saw sharp increases in patients with heat-related conditions. About a third of the deaths happened at home, while most of the remainder occurred in care homes for older people.

The agency described the heat wave as "unprecedented," noting that its "early onset, intensity, and duration exposed nearly the entire population to extreme heat during a period when school and work activities were still in full swing."

Toll likely to rise further

Wednesday's figures are considerably higher than the agency's earlier estimate of roughly 2,000 additional deaths for the single week of June 22 to June 28. Public Health France said the numbers would be revised again later in the year as more complete data becomes available.

Experts have cautioned that the true scale of heat-related deaths remains difficult to capture. Many fatalities linked to extreme heat are never formally recorded as such — a heart attack triggered by prolonged heat exposure, for instance, may appear on a death certificate simply as cardiac arrest.

Across Europe, the early and intense heat wave pushed excess deaths well above 10,000 at its peak, though continent-wide figures are still being compiled.

Record temperatures scorch France, with peaks above 40°C fueling widespread health emergencies. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Europe heatwave shatters records with temperatures above 40°C

Legit.ng earlier reported that from Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east.

Source: Legit.ng