Manchester City agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Mishel Nduka from Arsenal, rejecting the Gunners' long-term contract offer

Nduka, who qualifies to play for both England and Nigeria, made 10 Arsenal Under-18 appearances before earning promotion to their Under-21 squad

Transfer expert David Ornstein reported the attacking midfielder will complete a medical before joining City on scholarship terms

Manchester City have secured one of England's most talked-about teenage talents after reaching an agreement to sign 16-year-old midfielder Mishel Nduka from Arsenal.

The deal marks a significant blow for Arsenal, who had signed Nduka from Charlton Athletic for around £600,000 less than a year ago and had offered him an attractive long-term contract to remain at Hale End.

Manchester City have won the transfer battle after agreeing a deal to sign highly rated Nigerian teenage midfielder Mishel Nduka from Arsenal. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

Despite rapidly climbing through the academy ranks in North London, the Super Eagles-eligible midfielder chose to pursue his development elsewhere.

Transfer expert David Ornstein, writing on The Athletic, confirmed that Nduka is expected to complete his medical before officially moving to the Etihad Campus on scholarship terms.

Because he does not turn 17 until April next year, the British-Nigerian teenager cannot sign a full professional contract immediately, but he will automatically do so once he reaches that age.

Nduka's record at Arsenal

During his brief time with the Gunners, Nduka made ten appearances for their Under-18 side before earning a promotion to the Under-21 squad in Premier League 2, Afrik-Foot reports.

The Nigerian teenager also featured in the UEFA Youth League, giving coaches an early indication that he could handle elite-level youth competition across Europe.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Nduka is equally comfortable as a creative No. 8 or a deeper playmaker.

Coaches have praised his composure under pressure, his passing range and his ability to find pockets of space between defensive lines. His press resistance, sharp decision-making and vision for through balls have drawn comparisons with Jude Bellingham, the England and Real Madrid star.

Areas that coaches believe still require work include his physical strength, his defensive contributions off the ball and his tendency to attempt difficult passes when a simpler option is available.

Nigeria's interest in Nduka soars

Nduka's international future adds another layer of significance to this transfer.

The 16-year-old midfielder qualifies to represent Nigeria through his family heritage and has already earned seven caps for England at Under-16 level. However, under FIFA rules, youth appearances do not bind a player to a nation permanently.

As long as he does not feature in a competitive senior game for England, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation has successfully attracted several dual-nationality players in recent years, including Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong.

Reports suggest Nigerian scouts have tracked Nduka since his days at Charlton Athletic, and his connection to his Nigerian roots has kept hopes alive that he could one day pull on the green and white of the Super Eagles.

If Nduka continues to progress through Manchester City's Elite Development Squad and eventually reaches first-team football, both England and Nigeria will likely mount competing cases for his senior international commitment.

NFF eyes Arsenal star with Nigerian roots

In a related development, Legit.ng about Nigerian midfielder Mishel Nduka, who has made a remarkable impact at Arsenal's U16 team, recently netting a hat-trick in a match against Norwich City.

As the Nigerian Football Federation monitors his progress, the potential for Nduka to join the Super Eagles could mean a significant boost for Nigeria’s football future, especially with the ongoing interest in securing talents with dual nationalities.

Source: Legit.ng