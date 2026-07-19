Spain defeated Argentina after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal as La Roja denied Lionel Messi a second straight World Cup triumph

Enzo Fernandez's late red card proved costly as Spain completed an unbeaten run of 38 international matches

Spain are world champions once again after Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in extra time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The Barcelona forward broke Argentina's resistance in the 106th minute to hand Spain their second World Cup title, ending La Albiceleste's reign and denying Lionel Messi the chance to retain football's biggest prize in what could be his final appearance on the international stage.

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Spain's goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final against Argentina. Photo by AFP

Source: Getty Images

Spain dominate tense final

Spain controlled possession for much of the contest but found Emiliano Martinez in inspired form during a cagey first half that produced very few clear-cut opportunities.

Lamine Yamal came closest to breaking the deadlock early on when his deflected effort forced Martinez into a sharp save, while Mikel Oyarzabal and Marc Cucurella also tested the Aston Villa goalkeeper before the interval.

The encounter remained physical throughout, with Spain left frustrated after Alexis Mac Allister escaped a booking following a robust challenge on Dani Olmo.

Argentina, meanwhile, struggled to create attacking opportunities as Spain's disciplined defence kept Messi and Julian Alvarez largely quiet.

Red card changes momentum

The biggest turning point arrived in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card after a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi, reducing Argentina to 10 men before extra time.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Argentina initially held firm, and Spain even saw Nico Williams' effort ruled out for a foul during the build-up.

However, the European champions finally found the breakthrough six minutes later. Williams headed the ball into Torres' path inside the area, and the substitute made no mistake, firing emphatically into the roof of the net to spark wild celebrations.

The goal ultimately proved decisive as Spain held on to secure victory and extend their unbeaten run to 38 international matches, the longest by any European nation.

Messi falls short of historic defence

Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup came to an end after a frustrating evening in which they failed to register a single shot during normal time.

While Messi had inspired memorable victories throughout the tournament, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could not produce one final moment of magic against a disciplined Spanish side determined to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2010.

Spain's triumph also capped another remarkable chapter under Luis de la Fuente, whose side completed the tournament unbeaten to cement their status as one of international football's dominant teams.

Messi misses Golden Boot

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi entered the World Cup final still in contention for the Golden Boot despite trailing France captain Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts.

The Argentina captain required either a hat-trick or two goals and an assist against Spain to overtake Mbappe, who finished the tournament with 10 goals after his brace in France's third-place playoff defeat to England. Messi was ultimately unable to add to his tally as Spain lifted the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng