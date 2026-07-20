CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe addressed African nations following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Africa sent a record 10 teams to the tournament, with nine advancing past the group stage

Morocco made history as the first African country to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has called for reflection and greater ambition from African football after the showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain claimed the title by beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 through a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe at the FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui.

Source: Getty Images

Africa had 10 representatives at the tournament, including 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finalists, the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Motsepe sends message to African teams

Motsepe, speaking ahead of the final, congratulated the 10 African nations that took part in the tournament, describing it as a landmark moment for the continent.

“I am proud of all the African teams that participated in the World Cup,” he said via Foot Africa.

“We will hold meetings to identify areas for improvement and target even better results in the next editions. Our goal is to see an African team win the World Cup one day.”

Africa's Historic 2026 World Cup Run

The 2026 edition marked the first time Africa had 10 representatives at a World Cup after FIFA expanded the number of participants to 48.

Nine of those teams advanced from the group stage, with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the only side to exit early after losing all three of their matches in Group F.

However, the progress largely ended at the Round of 32, where seven of the nine teams that made it through were knocked out. Egypt and Morocco were the two sides to go furthest, both reaching the Round of 16.

The Pharaohs’ historic run came to an end at the hands of eventual finalists Argentina after surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in 90 minutes, who went on to contest the final.

As noted by CAF, Morocco's campaign ended against France, but not before the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African nation to reach consecutive World Cup quarter-finals, building on their memorable semi-final appearance at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

CAF President sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination at the hands of France.

The South African football administrator acknowledged the Atlas Lions as one of the best African teams at the tournament following their historic run.

Source: Legit.ng