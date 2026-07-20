IShowSpeed shared a memorable exchange with Seyi Tinubu during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey

The American streamer jokingly asked for a Nigerian passport after greeting the president's son and his family

Earlier, the 21-year-old made history by becoming the first content creator to perform during a FIFA World Cup final ceremony

American streaming sensation Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, created another viral moment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after jokingly asking for a Nigerian passport while meeting Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The light-hearted exchange happened at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

IShowSpeed performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

A video shared from IShowSpeed's livestream captured the content creator greeting Seyi Tinubu, his children and other family members, who were seated in the VIP section wearing Spain jerseys for the showpiece event.

IShowSpeed shares funny moment with Seyi Tinubu

Before the meeting, a man accompanying Seyi Tinubu approached the American streamer and informed him that the Nigerian president's son was present in the stadium.

IShowSpeed immediately walked over to greet the family, posed for photographs with the children and exchanged pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

"It is nice meeting you," Seyi Tinubu said as they shook hands.

The conversation then produced one of the day's most talked-about moments when IShowSpeed jokingly turned to the family and said:

"Tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport!"

The playful remark drew laughter from those around before the streamer continued interacting with fans during his live broadcast.

Watch the full video here:

The comment quickly attracted attention online, especially because of the strong connection IShowSpeed has built with Nigeria over the past year.

Streamer's bond with Nigeria continues to grow

According to the BBC, the humorous passport request came months after the online personality visited Nigeria during his widely followed Speed Does Africa tour.

During his stay in Lagos, the 21-year-old livestreamed visits to several famous locations, including Lagos Island, Freedom Park and the Nike Art Gallery.

Per TVC News, he also met Nigerian music stars Davido and Zlatan Ibile while celebrating his 21st birthday in the country.

His Nigerian visit generated millions of online views, with many fans praising his enthusiasm for the country's culture, music and people.

Spain set unique record at FIFA World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain made history by extending their unbeaten run to 38 consecutive international matches after defeating Argentina in the World Cup final.

The victory not only secured La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title but also established a new European record for the longest unbeaten streak by a men's national team, surpassing Italy's previous mark while completing the entire tournament without suffering a defeat.

Source: Legit.ng