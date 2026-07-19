Argentina and Spain have named their starting XIs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi all enter the history books before kickoff

Both managers stick largely with the teams that secured victories in the semi-finals

Argentina and Spain have confirmed their starting lineups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with several players already making history before a ball has even been kicked.

The showdown offers Lionel Messi the chance to win a second World Cup title and cap an extraordinary international career, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal hopes to inspire Spain to their second global crown.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, the final will also produce several historic milestones involving Messi, Yamal and Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

Messi closes in on another World Cup milestone

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes following his side's dramatic semi-final victory over England.

According to FIFA, Emiliano Martinez continues in goal behind the familiar central defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez.

Gonzalo Montiel replaces Nahuel Molina at right-back after impressing from the bench in the previous match, while Nicolas Tagliafico keeps his place on the left.

Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister start in midfield alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Nico Gonzalez, leaving Julian Alvarez to partner captain Messi in attack.

The Inter Miami star becomes just the second footballer in history to feature in three FIFA World Cup finals after previously appearing in the 2014 and 2022 editions.

According to Opta, only Brazil legend Cafu had previously achieved that feat, reaching the finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

Argentina XI (4-1-3-2): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nico Gonzalez, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Yamal and Cubarsi also rewrite history

Spain have also named an unchanged team after defeating France in the semi-finals.

There had been concerns over the fitness of Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro after both missed training earlier in the week, but the duo recovered in time to start.

Luis de la Fuente has again trusted Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in central midfield, with Dani Olmo and Alex Baena supporting Yamal behind striker Mikel Oyarzabal.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi retains his place alongside Aymeric Laporte in central defence despite competition from experienced alternatives.

Opta reports that 19-year-old Yamal is the first player in history to start both a UEFA European Championship final and a FIFA World Cup final while still a teenager.

The statistics company also confirmed that Pelé remains the youngest starter in a World Cup final, while Yamal and Cubarsi now rank third and fourth respectively on the all-time list.

Spain XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

A battle between two generations

Beyond the quest for football's biggest prize, Sunday's encounter symbolises a meeting between generations.

Messi, now 39, remains Argentina's talisman after another outstanding tournament, while 19-year-old Yamal continues his remarkable rise as Spain's newest superstar.

Opta highlighted another remarkable statistic before kickoff, noting that this is the first FIFA World Cup final featuring starting players on opposite teams with an age difference exceeding 20 years. Messi and Yamal are separated by exactly 20 years and 19 days.

TV stations and streaming platforms to watch World Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that fans in Nigeria have several options to follow the World Cup final live as Argentina battle Spain for the trophy.

The match will be shown on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv, StarTimes and NTA, while viewers who prefer streaming can watch through SportyTV, StarTimes ON and the DStv App, ensuring supporters can enjoy the final across television and mobile platforms.

Source: Legit.ng