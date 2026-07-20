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FAAC June 2026: Delta, Lagos and Rivers Top Nigeria’s ₦2.55 Trillion Revenue Allocation
Economy

FAAC June 2026: Delta, Lagos and Rivers Top Nigeria’s ₦2.55 Trillion Revenue Allocation

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • Delta State leads FAAC allocations in June 2026 2026, receiving ₦86 billion from oil revenue
  • Lagos State secures ₦74.7 billion, boosted by strong VAT and corporate tax collections
  • June 2026's total gross revenue reached ₦4.5 trillion, marking a significant fiscal performance for Nigeria

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Among the 36 states, Delta State emerged as the highest recipient of gross FAAC allocation, followed closely by Lagos State and Rivers State.

The figures highlight the powerful influence of oil derivation revenue and strong tax collections in shaping monthly allocations.

Nigerian states with highest FAAC allocation emerges
Three Nigerian states emerge as the biggest earners of FAAC allocation for June 2026. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

According to the June 2026 FAAC distribution, the three states that received the highest gross allocations were:

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State

Gross Allocation

Delta State

N86 billion

Lagos State

N74.7 billion

Rivers State

N72.09 billion

Delta State led the pack with ₦86 billion, maintaining its position as one of Nigeria’s largest beneficiaries of FAAC revenue. Lagos State followed with ₦74.7 billion, while Rivers State received ₦72.09 billion.

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Why Delta and Rivers received so much

The impressive allocations to Delta State and Rivers State are largely tied to Nigeria’s 13% oil derivation principle.

Under this constitutional provision, oil-producing states receive an additional 13% of the revenue generated from natural resources extracted within their territories, according to a report by Punch.

As major oil-producing states, Delta and Rivers benefit significantly from this arrangement, especially during months when crude oil revenue is strong.

The June 2026 figures suggest that oil-related earnings played a crucial role in pushing their allocations to the top of the national ranking.

Lagos benefits from VAT and corporate taxes

Unlike Delta and Rivers, Lagos State’s high allocation was driven less by oil and more by its status as Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse.

Lagos generates a substantial share of the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) collections, thanks to its concentration of businesses, industries, and financial institutions.

The surge in VAT and CIT collections in June 2026 gave Lagos a significant boost, helping it secure the second-highest gross allocation among all states.

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A record revenue month for Nigeria

The June 2026 FAAC distribution was made possible by a total available gross revenue of ₦4.5 trillion, one of the strongest revenue performances in recent months.

This larger revenue pool enabled higher inflows not only to the top three states but also to other states and local government councils across the federation.

Analysts say the strong FAAC performance could provide states with additional fiscal space to fund infrastructure projects, pay salaries, and meet other development obligations.

Nigerian states with highest FAAC allocation emerges
Lagos State emerges as one of the biggest earners of Federal allocation. Credit: LASG.
Source: Getty Images

However, they also stress the importance of prudent management, as monthly allocations can fluctuate depending on oil prices, production levels, and tax revenue performance.

With Delta, Lagos, and Rivers leading the June 2026 allocation chart, the figures once again underscore the central role of oil revenue and economic activity in Nigeria’s federal revenue-sharing formula.

Lagos, Ogun, Enugu dominate Nigeria’s IGR rankings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s drive for economic self-reliance is gaining momentum as several states recorded impressive Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performances in the first quarter of 2026, with Lagos, Ogun and Enugu emerging as the strongest revenue-generating states.

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The latest figures from official first-quarter budget performance reports show that states are increasingly relying on internally generated funds to finance infrastructure, salaries, and development projects amid fluctuating federal allocations.

While Lagos maintained its long-standing dominance, Enugu emerged as one of the surprise performers of the quarter, strengthening its reputation as one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the South-East.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Rivers StateLagos StateDelta State
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