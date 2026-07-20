Chidimma Adetshina has finally responded to social media calls asking her to leave South Africa for Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the former beauty queen has continued her legal fight against a deportation order

Her response to her critics has also sparked reactions from many South African netizens, who shared diverse views

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has fired back at people telling her to leave South Africa and return to Nigeria amid her ongoing deportation case in court.

The Soweto-born star was recently involved in a heated exchange with some critics on her social media pages as she argued that some of her previous remarks were misunderstood.

Chidimma Adetshina responds to critics telling her to leave South Africa. Credit: chidimmaadetshina

Source: Instagram

Critics referenced comments she made during a 2024 visit to Nigeria, where she said she was not returning to South Africa.

According to the beauty queen, she meant she was not going back at that particular time and not that she would never return.

When one social media user told her to “go home” to Nigeria, she responded:

“I said I don't want to… Is it by force?”

She also told critics to stop adding pressure to an already difficult situation, writing: “Stop frustrating my life.”

Details about Chidimma Adetshina's deportation order

Legit.ng previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to continue her legal battle against deportation after being arrested for allegedly living in South Africa illegally.

Adetshina was expected to submit an affidavit outlining the steps she says she has taken to regularise her immigration status.

According to eNCA reporter Nobesuthu Hejana, the affidavit forms part of her effort to challenge the Department of Home Affairs’ deportation case.

See the screenshots of Chidimma Adetshina's response to critics below:

Reactions trail Chidimma Adetshina's fiery response to critics telling her to leave South Africa. Credit: chidimmaadetshina

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's response to critics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users on Facebook. Read them below:

Pumla Soyamba commented:

"Even the grounds she stands on belong to South Africa.We petitioned against her during the Miss SA pageant and we will do it again,angasijwayeli."

Kay Jay said:

"South Africa must be the land of milk and honey coz imagine."

Galbriel Rabboni Simelane commented:

"So how did she ended back to South Africa? Our government thou, and they still entertain her."

Joshua Madupo commented:

"Her ground is in Nigeria."

Thembelihle Ntombela reacted:

"After everything she's said about SA? Akanyi perhaps?"

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Legit.ng previously reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng