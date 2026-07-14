Singer Boyposy publicly accused Carter Efe of collecting N3 million for music promotion and failing to deliver on their agreement

Boyposy said the two met five times during his two-month stay in Nigeria before he returned to Berlin, where Carter Efe allegedly went silent

The Berlin-based singer shared proof of the transaction, saying the funds were meant to promote his song No Pressure

Berlin-based Nigerian singer Omobolaji Ayanfeoluwa, aka Boyposy, has gone public with a serious allegation against popular content creator and musician, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, claiming the latter collected N3 million from him for music promotion and never fulfilled the terms of their deal.

In an interview with Only Facts posted on July 13, 2026, on Instagram, Boyposy laid out the full timeline of events, saying the agreement centred on the promotion of his song No Pressure which he recorded sometime in 2024.

Singer Boyposy calls out Carter Efe over alleged N3m debt, shares proof. Photo credit@carterefe/@boyposy

Source: Instagram

According to him, the song was scheduled to drop two days before he travelled back to Europe, and Carter Efe had been engaged well in advance to handle the promotional push.

Boyposy shares about deal with Carter Efe

In the recording, Boyposy said the two of them met on five separate occasions during his two-month stay in Nigeria, suggesting the working relationship appeared solid at the time.

Once he returned to Berlin, however, things reportedly took a sharp turn. He claimed Carter Efe stopped responding to his messages entirely and became unreachable.

When Boyposy eventually managed to confront him about the situation, he said Carter Efe's response was blunt:

"He told me I can't tell him what to do."

The singer described the reaction as a betrayal of the agreement they had both committed to before he left the country.

Boyposy also said he came prepared with evidence, sharing proof of the N3 million payment during the interview to back up his claims, and also some of their messages and chats.

Boyposy makes allegation against Carter Efe over his song. Photo credit@boyposy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Carter Efe has been in the news for various reason recnetly. A few days ago, the streamer made an allegation against his baby mama and claimed that she wanted to sleep with him even after their breakup.

In more recent times, he was seen crying and rolling on the floor after he was denied a visa to the US to started studing at Kai Cenat Unversity where he recently gained admission. A doctor had to advise him about the video as he shared the alleged implication of what he did in the recording.

Carter Efe, who rose to fame through his viral Wizkid tribute song 'Machala', has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Here is the Instagram video of Boyposy speaking and making an allegation against Carter Efe:

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng