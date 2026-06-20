Gençlerbirliği are set to terminate Henry Onyekuru’s contract after a difficult season in Turkey

The Super Eagles forward failed to score in 19 appearances, contributing to the club’s struggles

His future now looks uncertain as interest from top Turkish sides is expected to dry up

Gençlerbirliği have made a decision that effectively ends Henry Onyekuru’s short and difficult spell at the club, with the Turkish Süper Lig side now preparing to cut ties with the Super Eagles forward ahead of the new season.

The Nigerian striker arrived last summer with expectations of becoming a key figure in attack for the newly promoted side.

Turkish Süper Lig club Gençlerbirliği has decided to part ways with Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

With a strong reputation built during his earlier years in Turkey, especially his title-winning spell with Galatasaray in 2019, Onyekuru was seen as a signing that could lift the club beyond survival battles.

Instead, the season unfolded in the opposite direction, forcing Gençlerbirliği to take a drastic decision.

A signing that failed to deliver

Onyekuru’s return to Turkey was met with optimism, but his output on the pitch failed to match expectations, Afrik-Foot reports.

The Super Eagles forward went through the entire league campaign without scoring, finishing with zero goals in 19 appearances.

Henry Onyekuru was part of Nigeria's squad that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

That lack of production had a direct impact on Gençlerbirliği’s season, as the club spent most of the campaign fighting to avoid relegation.

Survival only came on the final day after a surprising 3-0 win over Trabzonspor, a result that spared them from dropping to the second division.

Without that result, the season would have ended in disappointment on every level.

For a team that needed a reliable attacking presence, Onyekuru’s struggles left a gap that was never filled.

Gençlerbirliği and Onyekuru’s relationship breakdown

As the season progressed, frustration began to build within the club. Reports from Turkish media suggested concerns over Onyekuru’s consistency and overall involvement in matches.

Those concerns eventually turned into action and the Nigerian striker was reportedly left out of the squad toward the end of the season, a move widely interpreted as a signal that his future at the club was already over.

The relationship between player and club deteriorated quickly from that point, with little indication of repair.

Gençlerbirliği have now decided to take the final step.

According to reports from Haber Ankara Spor, the Turkish club has initiated the process of terminating his contract despite having time left on his deal.

Uncertain future for Onyekuru

The decision marks a difficult moment for Onyekuru, whose career now faces another setback in Europe.

The Nigerian striker’s situation is complicated by timing. It took him a while to secure a move last summer, and his return to a newly promoted side already reflected a drop in demand compared to earlier years.

After a season without goals, his market value has taken another hit. Interest from top-tier Turkish clubs is expected to be limited, with many likely to view the risk as too high given his recent form.

Onyekuru plays street football in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Onyekuru has found himself at the centre of an online debate after making a high-profile return to his old neighbourhood in Surulere, Lagos.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the former Galatasaray star accompanied by about nine soldiers as part of his security detail.

Source: Legit.ng