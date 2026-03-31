Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has sent a message of assurance to Ghanaians after Otto Addo’s departure as head coach

The Ghana Football Association sacked Addo 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the 2-1 friendly loss to Germany

The German-born former Black Stars player was in charge for 22 matches and has more losses than wins as the team's coach

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has sent a message to Ghanaians after the Ghana Football Association sacked head coach Otto Addo weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is one of the nine African countries that have qualified for the World Cup, with DR Congo hoping to be the 10th when they face Jamaica.

Ghana sacks Otto Addo weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Thomas Kienzle/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Addo lost 5-1 to Austria and 2-1 to Germany in the matches during the final international window before the World Cup, prompting action from the FA.

GFA published a statement hours later, confirming it had relieved Otto Addo of his duties and would announce a new technical director in due course.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men's national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately,” the statement reads.

“The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course.”

The decision came 72 days before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada and is the third World Cup-bound country that has sacked coaches.

Tunisia parted ways with Sami Trabelsi after their Round of 16 elimination at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Walid Regragui left Morocco after losing the final.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

Ikpeba sends message to Ghanaians

Super Eagles legend has told Ghanaians not to despair because of the circumstances surrounding their preparations towards the World Cup.

Ikpeba told Ghanaians to remain calm and cited an example of Nigeria’s preparation for the 1998 World Cup, before which they had poor preparation but matched their best outing in the tournament.

“We had a very chaotic preparation for the 1998 World Cup, and we lost most of our friendly games, yet we won our first two games at the World Cup,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“The Ghanaian fans should be a little bit calm. Yes, it's a prestige match. It's not because you lose 5-1 that it becomes the end of the road for this team.

Otto Addo and Victor Ikpeba were teammates at Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

“They will learn some lessons from it, and it might be positive for them going forward in subsequent friendly matches. They will get their mojo back, and they will do well in the next World Cup.”

Ghana can take consolation in the fact that its West African neighbour, Nigeria, did not qualify for the World Cup, having also missed the 2022 edition after losing the playoff to Ghana.

Nigerians react to Add-on's sacking

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted after the Ghana Football Association sacked head coach Otto Addo after the 2-1 loss to Germany.

Nigerians trolled their jollof brothers after they announced the departure of their head coach at midnight, when everyone had gone to sleep.

Source: Legit.ng