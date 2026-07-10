Hugo Broos has confirmed he will step down as South Africa's head coach

The veteran manager says he remains open to serving SAFA in an advisory role

Broos leaves after overseeing one of Bafana Bafana's most successful eras in recent history

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has officially confirmed that his time in charge of Bafana Bafana is coming to an end, putting an end to weeks of speculation following the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 74-year-old had announced before the tournament that he intended to retire from coaching. However, after South Africa's narrow defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32, Broos admitted he was reconsidering his decision, raising hopes that he could remain in charge.

South Africa's Belgian head coach Hugo Broos talks to his players at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR

Source: Getty Images

With the South African Football Association (SAFA) already inviting applications for the position and former coach Pitso Mosimane emerging as the leading candidate, Broos has now confirmed his final decision, according to SA People.

Broos confirms retirement plans

Speaking to Belgian outlet Voetbalnieuws, the experienced coach ruled out continuing as a manager but admitted he would be willing to help South African football in another capacity.

"Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting, that is something else. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day," Broos said.

Broos also revealed he had already spoken with SAFA president Danny Jordaan about a possible advisory role.

"I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African Football Association.:

"He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious to see what he will propose to me."

The Belgian added a light-hearted comment about life after football.

"My wife is happy that I'm quitting, but she's already warned me: 'Just make sure you don't get in my way!'"

Broos leaves lasting legacy

Broos took over Bafana Bafana in May 2021 and transformed the national team into one of Africa's most competitive sides.

During his five-year spell, he guided South Africa back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 16 years and led the team to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also became the country's longest-serving coach, earning widespread respect for rebuilding the squad and developing a competitive team capable of challenging the continent's best.

Nigerians celebrate South Africa's World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported that many Nigerians celebrated South Africa's World Cup exit after the late defeat to Canada.

The online reactions reflected the long-standing football rivalry between supporters of both countries, although Bafana Bafana's run to the knockout stage was still widely praised as one of the nation's finest World Cup performances.

Source: Legit.ng