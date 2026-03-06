Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his African heritage, citing roots in Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria

The seven-time world champion has continued to advocate for Formula 1 hosting a race in Africa

Plans for African GPs in South Africa and Rwanda are underway, but face delays

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton opened up about his African ancestry ahead of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, revealing that his heritage stretches across Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari Formula 1 Team in 2025, has tied his ancestry to a broader mission, and it is to bring Formula 1 back to Africa.

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his African ancestry ahead of the opening race of the season in Melbourne. Photo by William West

Source: Getty Images

The British driver has long been vocal about hosting a Grand Prix on the continent, pointing to Africa’s beauty and untapped fanbase.

Hamilton proudly names Nigeria as his heritage

During the FIA press conference ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix, as captured by Afroballers, Hamilton reflected on his roots, saying:

“I’m half African. I’ve got roots from a few different places there. Benin, Senegal, Nigeria. It’s something I’m really proud of, that part of the world. I think it is the most beautiful part of the world.”

The seven-time World champion also spoke critically about historical exploitation on the continent.

“I don’t like that the rest of the world owns so much of it and takes so much from it and no one speaks about it.”

The revelation highlights a personal connection that has fueled Hamilton’s ongoing advocacy for Formula 1 to return to Africa, a vision he has pursued for nearly a decade.

Hamilton advocates for an African Formula 1 race

Hamilton first publicly campaigned for an African Grand Prix in 2022, arguing that the continent is long overdue for an F1 event, The Guardian reports.

Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025, expressed pride in his heritage from Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria. Photo by Jayce Illman

Source: Getty Images

Africa last hosted a Formula 1 race in South Africa in 1993, and Hamilton believes the continent has the infrastructure and tourism appeal to support modern races.

The British F1 legend has praised Rwanda as one of his favourite destinations and confirmed behind-the-scenes discussions to potentially host a Grand Prix there.

Similarly, plans for a South African GP have faced delays as the Kyalami Circuit undergoes upgrades to meet FIA Grade 1 standards.

Hamilton sees these developments not just as sporting milestones but as opportunities to highlight Africa’s economic potential and tourism appeal to the world.

His comments tie his professional ambitions with his personal identity, reflecting a broader commitment to raising Africa’s profile on the global stage.

Beyond the track, Hamilton is using his platform to amplify African voices and stories.

His pride in Nigeria and other ancestral roots resonates deeply, reinforcing the personal significance of his push for a Grand Prix in Africa.

With the 2026 season underway, Hamilton hopes his advocacy will finally lead to the return of F1 to the African continent.

