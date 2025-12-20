Ian Wright has criticised the United States of America's visa restrictions affecting Nigerian and African football fans

The Arsenal legend warns that football is drifting away from its global and inclusive roots following the high cost of match tickets

New travel rules and high ticket prices raise fears over World Cup accessibility for supporters in Africa

Ian Wright has criticised new United States of America’s visa restrictions that could block thousands of African football fans, including Nigerians, from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former England striker says the measures threaten the spirit of a tournament built on access and global unity.

Nigerian supporters could find it difficult to enter the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following tight visa restrictions. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The United States, which will co-host the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, recently expanded its travel ban, pointing to national security concerns.

From January 1, citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will face full entry restrictions, while partial limitations will affect 15 other countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, Africa Soccer reports.

Although Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing the playoffs to DR Congo, fans who are still hoping to watch the competition could be restricted from entering the USA due to the latest visa restrictions.

USA visa restrictions raise fresh concerns

The updated policy has sparked debate across the football world, especially in Africa, where supporters often travel in large numbers to major tournaments.

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright has slammed the US government for implementing tight visa restrictions for African countries ahead of the World Cup. Photo by Cody Froggatt

Source: Getty Images

With the World Cup returning to North America for the first time since 1994, many Nigerian fans had hoped to be part of the spectacle if the Super Eagles had qualified, although they can still make it after filing a petition against DR Congo for using ineligible players in the playoff final.

Wright believes the restrictions undermine what the World Cup represents.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, the Arsenal legend said:

"People from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast simply can't go; they can't get visas. This is the World's game. If this were Qatar, the reaction would be very different."

Wright’s comments reflect wider frustration that fans from traditional football regions may be shut out of a competition marketed as global.

While FIFA has not publicly challenged the visa policy, critics argue that accessibility should be a core part of hosting rights.

World Cup ticket prices too high for fans

Beyond visa issues, Wright also took aim at the cost of attending the tournament.

Early ticket pricing caused outrage after reports claimed seats for the final could reach $9,000.

Although FIFA later introduced a cheaper “Supporter Entry Tier” at $60 for fans of qualified teams, Wright remains unconvinced.

"This is ridiculous. What's going on? Is the World Cup going to be behind a paywall soon? The ticket fees are ridiculous. People can't even go there."

For many African fans, travel costs alone are already steep, and when combined with visa fees, long processing times, and expensive tickets, the World Cup risks becoming an event only a few can afford to attend.

