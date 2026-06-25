The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to South Africa at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Bafana Bafana made history by qualifying for the Round of 32 at the 23rd edition of the Mundial

South Africa defeated South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to finish as runners-up on Thursday, June 25

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent an important message to South Africa after Bafana Bafana qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

South Africa secured a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday, June 25, 2026, completing a remarkable turnaround after a disappointing start to the tournament.

Thapelo Maseko scores for South Africa against South Korea to qualify for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana had been widely written off following their 2-0 defeat to Group A winners Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Despite South Korea dominating possession with 68%, the Asian side failed to make their superiority count at Guadalupe Stadium.

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo made the bold decision to bench Son Heung-min for the first time in 13 World Cup appearances as the Tottenham star endured a difficult tournament, per Sky Sports.

The Taeguk Warriors came close to opening the scoring when stand-in captain Kim Min-jae saw his powerful header cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba, while Lee Kang-in also fired narrowly wide.

South Africa gradually grew into the game, playing with confidence and attacking intent, although their finishing initially let them down.

They appeared destined to take the lead in the 30th minute when the ball fell kindly to Evidence Makgopa after goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu parried a shot from Thalente Mbatha, but the chance went begging.

Bafana Bafana finally made the breakthrough in the 63rd minute when Tshepang Moremi delivered a cross for Thapelo Maseko, who kept his composure and fired into the near post, per ESPN.

South Korea pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages but failed to find a way through as South Africa held on for a famous victory.

South Africa players celebrate after qualifying for the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

The result sends Bafana Bafana into the Round of 32, where they will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.

Mexico finished top of Group A with a perfect nine points after winning all three of their matches.

CAF celebrate South Africa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has celebrated the historic qualification of South Africa.

In a tweet on X, the African football governing body tagged the current crop of Bafana Bafana players as history makers. CAF wrote:

"A FIRST for Bafana Bafana. 1️⃣

"South Africa reach the #FIFAWorldCup knockouts for the very first time. 🇿🇦🌟

"History makers."

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following South Africa's qualification to the knockout stage. Read them below:

@leanmz said:

"Nothing is impossible when you believe. Well done to the boys for making history that no one will ever erase!!!!!! Forward we go!!!!!"

@ButiEzechiel wrote:

"With 💯 South African born players.

@mer_Sahin_ added:

"Dreams really do come true. 🌍🏆."

Hugo Broos never lost faith

Legit.ng previously reported that Hugo Broos remained optimistic even after South Africa's difficult start to the tournament.

The Belgian coach consistently argued that his team's performances deserved more credit than the results.

Source: Legit.ng