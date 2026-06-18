Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's movement against DR Congo

Portugal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former England striker Jay Bothroyd believes Ronaldo is becoming more of a burden than a solution

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance has sparked fresh debate after Portugal stumbled to a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo, with football icons Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among those questioning the veteran's role in Roberto Martinez's side.

Portugal entered the tournament hoping to make a strong statement, but were forced to settle for a point after Yoane Wissa cancelled out Joao Neves' early opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo angry at Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa after conceding an equalizer against Congo DR. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

The result marked DR Congo's first-ever point at the World Cup and extended Ronaldo's worrying run without a goal at major international tournaments.

The Al-Nassr captain, who turned 41 in February, struggled to influence proceedings as Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe kept close tabs on him throughout the encounter.

While arch-rival Lionel Messi dazzled with a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria a day earlier, Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing as questions over his continued importance to Portugal intensified.

Henry identifies Ronaldo's biggest problem

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry delivered a detailed analysis of one particular move involving Ronaldo and argued that the Portuguese superstar prioritised his own scoring opportunity over the team's needs.

Speaking as an analyst on FOX Sports, Henry said:

"People need to understand that the team needs to score, not one individual."

The World Cup winner explained that Ronaldo's movement blocked Bruno Fernandes rather than creating space for his teammate.

According to Henry, the striker should have made a run towards the far post to drag defenders away and open a clearer route to goal.

Instead, he moved into Fernandes' path, allowing the DR Congo defenders to close down the danger.

Bruno Fernandes reacts towards Cristiano Ronaldo against Congo DR. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Henry added:

"The team needs to score, not you."

He pointed to Bruno Fernandes' reaction after the move as evidence that the Manchester United midfielder expected Ronaldo to make a different run.

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Ibrahimovic agrees with Henry

Former Sweden and AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic supported Henry's observations.

The outspoken striker explained that centre-forwards are usually expected to attack different spaces to pull defenders out of position.

According to Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo chose the wrong option in that particular moment.

He said

"Normally, a striker moves from the near post to the far post to take defenders away and create space for teammates."

The Swede then concluded:

"Obviously, you made the wrong choice there, Cristiano."

Portugal must adapt to Ronaldo

Henry also stressed that Portugal's younger players have to acknowledge that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no longer capable of stretching defences as he once did.

He insisted Ronaldo remains dangerous inside the penalty area but requires more support from teammates.

The World Cup winner explained:

"He's not going to run into channels anymore. He's not going to stretch teams."

Henry added that Portugal's attackers need to make more runs behind defenders and create opportunities for the veteran.

"If you want him to score, you have to feed him in the box."

Bothroyd calls for major decision

Former England international Jay Bothroyd went even further by suggesting that Ronaldo should voluntarily step aside from the starting line-up.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-striker said:

"If Ronaldo is a team player, he should understand that maybe he needs to come off the bench and become an impact player."

However, Bothroyd admitted he does not believe Ronaldo would willingly accept such a role.

The former Cardiff City player argued that the Portuguese icon is still chasing comparisons with Lionel Messi.

"He's never going to be Messi."

Despite that statement, Bothroyd praised Ronaldo's longevity and dedication.

He highlighted how the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward transformed himself from a winger into one of football's deadliest strikers.

Still, he believes the current situation is hurting Portugal.

"Right now, he's becoming more of a hindrance for Portugal than a help."

Bothroyd also questioned Martinez's decision-making.

He pointed out that if Ronaldo fails to score, he contributes little in pressing opponents or linking play.

"He's not going to chase defenders or drop deep like Harry Kane."

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal dejected during FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Congo DR. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Martinez refuses to abandon Ronaldo

Despite the criticism, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has stood firmly behind his captain.

The Spanish manager defended his decision to leave Ronaldo on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

He explained:

"In games like this, where it is difficult to break down defences, Cristiano's qualities are very important."

Martinez insisted removing the highest goalscorer in football history during a match where Portugal needed a goal would have made little sense.

However, critics believe his comments focused too much on Ronaldo's glorious past rather than his present form.

The draw against DR Congo marked the tenth consecutive major tournament game in which Ronaldo failed to score.

Fans tried to inspire Ronaldo

As the game wore on, thousands of Portugal supporters inside the stadium began chanting Ronaldo's name in an attempt to inspire another magical moment.

The captain acknowledged the supporters and encouraged them, hoping to ignite something special.

But unlike the countless occasions that defined his career, the breakthrough never arrived.

With tougher tests lying ahead in Group K, the debate surrounding Ronaldo's role in the national team is only expected to intensify.

Opponents recognise Ronaldo's limitations

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau admitted his side recognised that Ronaldo is no longer the unstoppable force he once was.

The midfielder said the Portuguese captain remains one of football's greatest players, but age has naturally changed his game, adding that it was still an honour to share the pitch with the legendary forward.

Source: Legit.ng