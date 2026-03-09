Super Eagles striker Adams Akor has sent another message to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga

The Nigerian international scored as Sevilla were held in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Sunday, March 8

Fans have flooded the social media of the former Montpellier striker amid the ongoing Middle East war

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has sent another message to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga less than two months after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old scored a vital goal in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Sunday, March 8.

The Nigerian international gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute as he calmly guided the ball into the net, following an assist from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Nigerian international Akor Adams sends a message to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga after scoring in the La Liga. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

The visitors equalised in the 50th minute as Alfonso Pacha Espino scored with an assist from Fran Perez.

Akor Adams was replaced in the 67th minute by Isaac Romero as the match ended 1-1, per beIN SPORTS.

The Nigerian international ended his five-match goal drought, as he registered seven goals and three assists in 22 league appearances. Akor said:

“For me, the most important thing is winning with Sevilla. I work hard every day to win matches.

“Yes, scoring goals is my job. But at this stage of the season, it doesn’t matter if Kike scores or if Lucien scores.

"In the end, we’re a team. We need to get points. But seven goals. I think I should have scored more. So I’m grateful to God, but I’m satisfied now,” per Daily Sports.

Adams pays tribute to Mboladinga again

Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams has paid another glowing tribute to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboldinga in the La Liga.

In a post on his Instagram, the Sevilla forward said the team is stronger when together. He wrote:

"Together we are stronger.

'If na me, I go do am like this'. Relax e go reach your turn soon."

Meanwhile, the Benue-born player first paid the tribute after scoring against Algeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Adams scored three goals and two assists at the continental tournament.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following Akor Adams' celebration. Read them below:

Akor Adams scores in a 1-1 draw for Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Sunday, March 8. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

ngoni_wa_ngonyani said:

"Purely Africa... We are proud of you brother. Much love from Tanzania🇹🇿 the of Julius Nyerere the hero of Africa. Africa is about onnes... Africanist of out time."

lifeof_fedel_castro wrote:

"Baller way go Harvard 🙌."

suletessy87 added:

"God bless you and keep you IJN . I celebrate with you, bros ❤️❤️."

teme__17 said:

"Important goal with iconic celebration 😍."

Adams explains emotional celebration

