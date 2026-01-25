President Trump has issued sharp criticisms and threats against Canada and Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

U.S., Canada, and Mexico still plan to host 2026 World Cup matches across 16 cities

Growing global concern over trade disputes and political tensions may overshadow preparations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still months away, but unexpected political tensions now surround its co‑hosts.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticised both Canada and Mexico in recent weeks, leaving fans and officials uneasy about what lies ahead.

North America won the right to host football’s biggest event across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, a tri‑nation effort that had wide support when it was chosen.

But recent public warnings from Trump have shifted the focus from sport to geopolitics.

Trump plunges 2026 World Cup into chaos

The 2026 World Cup, set to begin on June 11, 2026, will be the first time the tournament is hosted by three countries, a competition Nigeria is still hoping to qualify for.

Eleven U.S. cities will stage matches, while Mexico and Canada each host several games.

Despite this cooperative setup, Trump has repeatedly attacked Canada and Mexico in public remarks, Sport Bible reports.

The US President accused Mexico of being overrun by drug cartels, framing his comments in stark terms during recent media appearances.

On the trade front, Trump also warned that Canada could face massive tariffs, as high as 100 percent, if it pursues closer economic ties with China.

According to FOX News, the comments, posted on his platform Truth Social, came after Canadian officials announced a trade agreement with China on electric vehicle exports.

These statements have turned heads internationally, with some observers now questioning whether the political climate will affect fan travel, commercial partnerships, or even the mood around one of sport’s most celebrated events.

Co‑hosts push back against Trump’s threats

Canadian and Mexican leaders have not remained silent.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has engaged in diplomatic pushback against comments that appeared dismissive of Canada’s sovereignty.

Mexico, meanwhile, has asserted its independent approach to tackling organised crime, even as it balances pressure from the United States over cartel activity.

Voices from the global football community are also weighing in.

Officials in Europe have openly discussed the risk that ongoing political tensions could spill into wider concerns about the event’s neutrality and inclusiveness.

Just this week, a senior figure in German football sparked debate by calling for serious discussion about a boycott, highlighting how sport and politics are now intertwined around the 2026 showdown.

FIFA has so far stuck by its plan to hold the tournament as scheduled and has not confirmed any changes to the host arrangements.

What happens next?

With the World Cup just over five months away, planning continues at pace.

Fans from around the world are booking travel. Cities are finishing stadium preparations. Nations are finalising tactics and squads.

But for the first time in memory, political headlines are competing with talk of goals and group draws.

Whether this tension will affect the tournament itself remains uncertain. What is clear is that sport and geopolitics are now running on the same clock, and the countdown to kick‑off just got more complicated.

