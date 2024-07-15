Spain beat England to move clear as the country with the most European Football Championships in history

Mikel Oyarzabal broke English hearts five minutes from time, capitalizing on a delicious assist from Marc Cucurella

We take a look at the prize money of Euro 2024 and how much Luis De La Fuente's side will pocket from the win

Spain became the first country to win four European Football Championships after they beat England to win the 2024 crown on July 24.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 85th minute to win the game for La Furia Roja after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams' opener.

Spain players celebrate after winning Euro 2024 on July 14, 2024. Photo by Oguz Yeter/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

It was the perfect culmination of the tournament for Spain, who hardly put a foot wrong, winning all seven of their games in Germany.

Luis De La Fuente's side were only forced to extra time by hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, with the other teams beaten in normal time.

It was a well-deserved win for Spain, who claimed their first major title since winning three consecutive titles between 2008 and 2012. Apart from the honours of ascending to the top of Europe, Spain will also reap big from winning the trophy.

Euro 2024 prize money

The total prize kitty of Euro 2024 was €331 million, as captured on UEFA's website. The money was divided amongst the 24 participants depending on how far one got.

Each of the 24 teams got €9.25m just for qualifying for the Germany showpiece. Afterwards, every game won attracted a €1.0m bonus, while a draw attracted €500,000.

Each of the 16 teams that reached the first knock-out stage was rewarded with €1.5m, while the quarter-finalists will receive a further €2.5m.

How much Spain got for winning Euro 2024

The four semi-finalists, Spain, England, France and the Netherlands will each get €4m. The losing finalists, England, will receive an additional €5m as the newly-minted champions, Spain, get €8m.

Therefore, if you add all the bonuses for qualifying for all the rounds, winning all seven games and winning the trophy at the end, Spain will walk away with €28.25m.

How much England players could have earned if they won Euro 2024

Legit.ng had earlier reported that England could have won up to a billion euros had they beaten Spain to win Euro 2024.

The Three Lions' stars stood to reap big from their brand deals if they won their first major silverware since 1966.

Jude Bellingham could reportedly have gotten up to £400 million alone from his endorsement deals.

Source: Legit.ng