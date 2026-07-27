The Japanese government has published the six conditions foreigners must satisfy to apply for naturalisation in Japan, and this applies in 2026

Applicants must have lived in Japan for at least five years and show proof of a stable livelihood before their application is considered

Japan requires applicants to give up their existing nationality in most cases, with limited exceptions outlined in the Nationality Act

Japan's Ministry of Justice has outlined six conditions that any foreigner must meet before being granted Japanese citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Under the Japanese Nationality Act, the Minister of Justice holds the authority to approve or reject naturalisation applications.

Japan names six key conditions foreigners must satisfy before becoming citizens. Photo Credit: Anadolu, ZeynepKaya

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Once approved, the decision is published in the Official Gazette, and citizenship takes effect from the date of that announcement.

6 conditions for Japanese naturalisation

The Ministry of Justice lists the following requirements under Article 5 of the Japanese Nationality Act:

1. Domicile

The applicant must have lived in Japan continuously for five or more years and must have held a valid status of residence throughout that entire period.

2. Capacity

The applicant must be at least 18 years old (a requirement updated from age 20 as of April 1, 2022) and must have full legal capacity under the laws of their home country.

3. Conduct

The applicant must be of good character. Officials assess this based on criminal history, tax compliance, and whether the person has caused disruption in society.

4. Livelihood

The applicant must be able to support themselves financially in Japan. This condition is assessed at the household level, meaning that even an applicant without personal income can qualify if a spouse or relative provides stable financial support through property or skills.

5. Prevention of multiple nationality

In most cases, the applicant must either hold no existing nationality or be willing to give up their current nationality upon naturalisation. An exception exists where a person is legally unable to renounce their nationality regardless of their wish to do so.

6. Constitutional compliance

Anyone who has personally plotted, advocated, or belonged to an organisation seeking to overthrow the Japanese government will not be granted naturalisation.

How the process works

Naturalisation in Japan is not an automatic right but a discretionary process. Even when all six conditions are satisfied, the final decision rests with the Minister of Justice.

The ministry notes that the conduct requirement is assessed against ordinary social standards, meaning applicants are evaluated on how their behaviour compares to that of typical members of society.

The livelihood requirement is notable because it does not demand that every applicant earn an independent income. Family financial circumstances are taken into account, broadening the pool of eligible applicants beyond those in formal employment.

Foreigners who meet the conditions must submit their applications through the relevant legal channels, after which the ministry reviews each case before a decision is published officially.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had explained how long a foreigner must stay in the country before applying for citizenship.

Japan names African country eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan had named only one African country eligible for its eVisa.

The rest of the African continent is not featured on either eligibility list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Egypt must continue to apply through traditional visa channels at Japanese embassies or consulates.

The system divides eligible countries into two groups. Group 1 nationals, which include Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, can apply for the eVisa directly through Japan's official online portal.

Source: Legit.ng