The government of Saudi Arabia has declared a one-day public holiday for students and civil servants

This came after the nation's football team beat Argentina for the first time at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

King Salman gave the approval for the national holiday after a suggestion by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

There is serious jubilation throughout Saudi Arabia after its national football team beat Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In fact, because of this historic victory, King Salman on Tuesday, November announced that there will be a public holiday in the country on Wednesday, November 23.

The Saudis' victory over Argentina was indeed epoch-making (Photo: @SaudiNT_EN)

The decision came after a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory with a holiday.

It was gathered that every public and private sector employee and student at all educational stages will be given a holiday.

The Saudis' victory put an end to the Argentines' 36-game unbeaten run.

Saudi Arabia vs Argentina: Nigerian man Predicts exact World Cup scores hours before game, tweet goes viral

A Nigerian man, Debo Popoola, had gathered massive reactions on social media as he predicted the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina. In a tweet he made hours before the game, he said:

"The biggest upset in the history of football will happen today. Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina by 2 goals to 1."

Man accurately predicts Saudi Arabia vs Argentina match

After the game went according to his prediction, many people were all over his comment section, hoping for more future predictions.

In his conversation with Legit.ng, Adebowale mentioned that the match was not the only thing he had predicted.

In his words:

"I don't do football prediction. But I have predicted other things before. I think it's an intuition thing. Many people have it, but we silence it with doubts. I have stopped betting and I am not going back to it."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions online below:

@sch_fees17 said:

"Can you please tell me my destiny."

@moses_yhung said:

"Why person no dey see this kind thing early."

@EfoEtornam said:

"These tweets only appear after the match."

Source: Legit.ng