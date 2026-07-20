Ferran Torres scored in extra time as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final

Spain's total World Cup payout is set to exceed $60 million, with $50 million in performance-based prize money alone

FIFA nearly doubled its total prize pool to $871 million at the 2026 tournament compared to $440 million in Qatar 2022

Spain claimed the 2026 FIFA World Cup title after substitute Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute, firing past Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to seal a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

The winning moment came after a nod from fellow substitute Nico Williams, who released Torres into space.

Spain won their second World Cup title after Ferran Torres' 106th-minute finish earned a 1-0 win against defending champions Argentina. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the former Manchester City forward surged onto the ball and smashed it into the net for what proved to be the tournament's decisive goal.

An earlier Williams strike had been disallowed following a foul by Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi.

Spain dominated possession and registered 20 shots across the match, with Argentina failing to register a single effort on target.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez had made the task harder for the defending champions when he received a second yellow card at the close of normal time, leaving Argentina to play the entirety of extra time with ten men.

Martinez was kept busy throughout, repeatedly denying Spain before Torres found the breakthrough. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Argentina held their defensive shape until that moment in the second period of extra time.

Manager Luis de la Fuente remains unbeaten in tournament football with Spain, who now pair this World Cup triumph with the UEFA European Championship they won in 2024.

The Spanish side progressed through the competition impressively, drawing their opener against Cape Verde before dismissing France and Argentina, the two most recent world champions, on their way to the title.

How much Spain will earn

Spain's victory earns them $50 million in performance-based prize money, the largest sum ever paid out to a World Cup winner, The Sporting News reports.

When combined with the guaranteed base payments that all participating nations received, a $10 million qualification fee and $2.5 million in preparation funding, La Roja's total earnings from the tournament surpass $60 million, before any additional bonuses from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The $50 million figure represents an $8 million increase on the $42 million Argentina received for winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar, marking the biggest jump in World Cup winner prize money between editions in the competition's history.

FIFA distributed $871 million in total prize money across the 2026 tournament, compared to $440 million at Qatar 2022, a rise of approximately 65%.

Every one of the 48 competing nations was guaranteed a minimum of $12.5 million simply for qualifying, regardless of their results on the pitch. How much each federation ultimately collected depended on how far their team advanced through the competition.

Spain pack all top World Cup awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Pau Cubarsí and Unai Simón's remarkable achievements as Spain dominated the individual awards at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament not only marked Cubarsí's historic win as the youngest-ever recipient of the FIFA Young Player Award but also highlighted Spain's unwavering defensive prowess, conceding just one goal throughout their victorious campaign.

Source: Legit.ng