Peter Obi has defended his record as Anambra governor, challenging former governors to match the savings he says he left behind

The former governor argued that prudent financial management remains one of his biggest achievements in public office

Obi also used the remarks to renew his criticism of government spending ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Former Anambra state governor Peter Obi has defended his record in office, saying he left $150 million in the state's treasury when his administration ended in 2014 and that no governor since then has matched that achievement.

Former Anambra governor Peter Obi defends his financial record with a fresh challenge to his successors. Photo: PeterObi

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Speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Obi said his successors had not saved up to 10% of the amount he claimed to have left behind:

"I left $150 million. Can any other person who finished here come and say where he left?"

The Nigeria Democratic Congress 2027 presidential candidate said saving the money in US dollars was a decision he made himself, insisting no one instructed him to do so.

According to him, if the funds had remained untouched, they would now be worth "almost getting to a billion dollars."

“There are other people. Show me another person who saved $15 million, 10 percent of what I saved," he said on Sunday, July 26.

Obi attacks waste in government

Obi linked his financial record in Anambra to his criticism of governance in Nigeria. He said excessive government spending and corruption have made political office attractive for the wrong reasons.

"There is too much waste in our governance. There is too much corruption. That is why people are fighting to go to office."

He also said a country is on the wrong path when public office holders become wealthier than business owners.

Obi points to his Anambra treasury record as he renews debate over prudent governance in Nigeria. Photo: PeterObi

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Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, Obi said he would reduce the cost of governance if elected president by cutting waste and spending public funds more efficiently.

To support his claim of prudent leadership, Obi recalled using the same Peugeot 404 official vehicle throughout his first four years as governor instead of replacing it with newer cars.

Obi served as Anambra governor until March 2014 after being impeached in 2006, reinstated in 2007 by the courts and re-elected in 2010.

Obi tells Tinubu to retire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi urged President Bola Tinubu not to seek re-election in 2027. He argued that Nigeria needs different leadership to address worsening economic hardship, insecurity and other national challenges.

Obi said Tinubu was no longer the leader he was as Lagos governor, adding that the president appeared tired and should retire instead of seeking another term in the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng