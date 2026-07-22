Kwara APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi described Speaker Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu as the right candidate to continue the state's development

Fagbemi pointed to Danladi-Salihu's two terms as Speaker without rancour as evidence of his leadership ability and party loyalty

The APC chairman insisted that any successor to Governor Abdulrazaq must have a proven record, ruling out anyone who had 'been tested and failed before'

Ilorin, Kwara state - Prince Sunday Fagbemi, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, has publicly backed Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu as the most capable candidate to build on the achievements of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's administration.

Fagbemi, while acknowledging that all aspirants were qualified, said Danladi Salihu stood out because of his track record in the Kwara State House of Assembly. He said the speaker, who first assumed the role at age 33, is completing two full terms without generating internal conflict and maintained a close working relationship with the state executive.

Kwara APC Chairman Backs Speaker Danladi-Salihu to Succeed Governor Abdulrazaq

Source: Twitter

Why Fagbemi Is Backing Yakubu Danladi Salihu

According to Fagbemi, that kind of uninterrupted, collegial service is not something to be taken lightly. He said it reflected genuine competence and the sort of institutional temperament required to lead a state.

The APC chairman also drew attention to the scale of transformation that Kwara had seen under Governor Abdulrazaq. He cited road rehabilitation across communities that had long suffered dilapidated infrastructure, as well as upgrades to schools and health centres spread across the state's 193 wards.

Fagbemi argued that sustaining such progress required a successor who had already demonstrated the capacity to govern, not someone returning after a previous stint in office that did not yield results. His exact words were pointed: the next governor should not be "someone who has been tested and failed before."

APC's Position on Kwara's Political Future

Beyond the individual endorsement, Fagbemi used the occasion to reaffirm the APC's dominance in Kwara. He credited both the state and federal governments with driving visible change in the state, and said the party's grip on Kwara remained firm.

His remarks framed Danladi Salihu's s potential candidacy not as a personal ambition but as a continuation of a broader project, with the speaker serving as the bridge between what Governor Abdulrazaq built and where Kwara could go next.

How Speaker Danladi Emerged APC Governorship Candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Danladi, emerged as the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 election in the state.

He was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary held at the Banquet Hall in Ilorin on Friday evening, May 22, after polling 94,990 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, who secured 41,700 votes.

Another aspirant, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, garnered 22,118 votes

Source: Legit.ng