A Real Madrid legend has sadly passed away just hours before their crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Bayern Munich

The former Spanish international was part of the club’s golden era alongside Alfredo Di Stefano

Los Blancos head into the decisive encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu trailing 2-1 from the first leg

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced the death of one of their greatest legends, Jose Emilio Santamaria.

His death is coming in the few hours leading up to the Galacticos' crucial match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena later today.

Real Madrid legend, Jose Emilio Santamaría passes away at the age of 96. Photo by: UPI/Bettmann Archive.

Source: Getty Images

Details of Jose Emilio Samtamaria

Real Madrid has confirmed the death of Jose Emilio Santamaria, who died at the age of 96, with his cause of death undisclosed.

The former Spanish international was born in Montevideo and played as a defender for Club Nacional de Football, winning five national championships.

Samtamaria joined Real in 1957, where he made over 200 appearances for the Los Blancos.

The former Uruguayan international was part of the club's golden era, where he won six La Liga titles and four European Cups, now known as the Champions League, between 1957 and 1965.

Samtamaria made 20 appearances for Uruguay (a South American nation) before switching allegiance to Spain, where he played 16 times.

He featured in the 1954 and 1962 FIFA World Cups for two different countries (within eight years).

As a coach, Santamaría began his career the year after retiring as a player, in Real Madrid's youth academy.

He managed the Spanish Olympic team at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and the 1980 Moscow Olympics. And in 1982, he was the Spanish national team coach at the World Cup in Spain, per AS.

Former Spanish and Uruguayan international Jose Emilio Santamaria won multiple cups with Real Madrid. Photo by: @MadridXtra.

Source: Twitter

Real Madrid, other pay tributes

President of Real Madrid FC, Florentino Perez labelled the former defender as one of the greatest symbols of the club. He wrote in an official statement:

"Santamaría will always be remembered as one of the great symbols of our club.

"He was part of a team that will remain in the memory of all Madridistas and all football fans around the world. Alongside Di Stéfano, Puskás, Gento, and Kopa, that team began to build the Real Madrid myth.

"Santamaría always exemplified the values ​​of our club, and until his very last moment, Real Madrid was the great passion of his life."

@valenciacf wrote:

"Our most sincere condolences to their family and friends. Rest in peace."

@UDLP_Oficial added:

"From UD Las Palmas we extend our condolences to family and friends, as well as to @realmadrid.

"Rest in peace 🙏🏼."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena.

The 15-time European champions must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive, following their elimination from the Copa del Rey.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Madrid vs Bayern

Legit.ng earlier reported that a cat famous for predicting football matches, Nimbus Pronos, has picked which team will reach the semi-final ahead of the match on April 15, 2026.

The cat, in its usual style, ate from the bowl labelled Real Madrid, ignoring the other one, despite Bayern Munich’s advantage ahead of the second leg.

Source: Legit.ng