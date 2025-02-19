Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta future is uncertain after a public fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini,

The Italian manager harshly criticised the Nigerian forward for his penalty miss against Club Brugge in the Champions League

Several European giants, including Napoli, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United, could be potential destinations for Lookman

Ademola Lookman could be on the verge of leaving Atalanta after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 27-year-old Nigerian winger became the scapegoat for Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League exit after missing a crucial penalty against Club Brugge.

Atalanta entered the second leg trailing 2-1, but Club Brugge surprised the Italian side with three first-half goals.

Lookman briefly ignited hope with a goal just 34 seconds into the second half, but his missed penalty on the hour mark ended any chances of a dramatic comeback, talkSPORT reports.

Following the defeat, Gasperini harshly criticized Lookman, calling him "one of the worst penalty takers" and questioning his decision to take the spot-kick.

4 possible destinations for Lookman

With tensions rising and Lookman’s future at Atalanta uncertain, here Legit.ng looks at four clubs that could be potential destinations for the Nigerian forward.

1. Napoli

Napoli could be an ideal destination for Lookman, given their attacking philosophy and need for a dynamic winger.

The Italian champions have struggled to replace the explosiveness of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s breakout season, and Lookman’s ability to cut inside and score could make him a perfect fit.

Additionally, Napoli has a history of developing talented attackers into world-class stars, and Lookman’s pace and dribbling could thrive in their system.

2. Juventus

Juventus is another Serie A giant that could be interested in Lookman.

The Old Lady is undergoing a rebuild and they need versatile attacking options to support their frontline.

Lookman’s ability to play on either wing and his proven track record in Italian football make him an attractive option.

Juve has struggled with creativity in attack, and Lookman’s ability to take on defenders and create chances could add a new dimension to their play.

3. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

A move to PSG might be ambitious, but Lookman’s talent could fit well in the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions are known for their attacking style, and with players like Kylian Mbappe already gone, PSG could look to reinforce their squad with a winger of Lookman’s calibre.

Playing in France would also give Lookman the chance to compete at the highest level in the Champions League while working under top coaches.

4. Manchester United

A return to England with Manchester United could also be on the cards for Lookman.

The Red Devils are in search of attacking reinforcements, and Lookman’s Premier League experience with Fulham, Everton, and Leicester City makes him a viable option.

With United struggling for consistent attacking performances, Lookman could provide the spark they need.

Lookman breaks silence after penalty miss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has published a statement after Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini singled him out for blame after their UEFA Champions League elimination.

Lookman, who was returning from injury, came on in the second half with Atalanta down 3-0. He immediately scored and had another goal disallowed.

However, his night was ruined after missing a decisive penalty and head coach Gasperini did not spare him during his post-match conference, labelling him the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen

