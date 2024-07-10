Argentina sealed a spot in consecutive Copa America finals with a relatively comfortable win against Canada

The win meant Lionel Scaloni’s side had reached the final of the last four major tournaments they have competed in

Rodrigo de Paul has disclosed what Captain, Lionel Messi, said to the team ahead of their victory against Canada

Argentina secured their spot in the Copa America final for the fourth time in the last five editions with a resounding victory over Canada.

La Albiceleste, having already defeated Jesse Marsch’s side in the group stage, replicated their performance in the knockout stage, with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi ensuring the defending champions' progression to the final.

However, in the aftermath of the match, midfielder, Rodrigo de Paul, disclosed to the media the motivational speech Messi delivered, which inspired their commanding victory.

De Paul discloses Messi’s motivational speech

The Atletico Madrid midfielder, speaking during his post-game press conference as captured by Football Espana, stated that the Inter Miami star had stressed the importance of making the final of the showpiece Angel Di Maria’s final match with the national team.

"Leo always chooses his words carefully. Today, he highlighted something he knew would motivate us immensely. Leo told us that Fideo's [Angel di Maria] last game had to be in a final. Together, we could achieve that. And we did. Fideo will retire as he deserves, playing in one more final."

Messi also commented on De Paul's words, though he couldn't recall exactly what he said before the match, but he conveyed the general sentiment.

"To be honest, I don't remember... These are words that come from within us, that we feel. I can't recall precisely what I said. I do remember speaking about Fideo [di Maria], about savouring the moment, about striving for one more final, appreciating everything we've accomplished, understanding the difficulty in achieving what we have—a bit of all that," he told Mundo Deportivo.

Argentina aims to claim their 16th Copa America title by defeating either Colombia or Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14th.

