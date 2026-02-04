Amaju Pinnick has explained why Arsenal star Eberechi Eze turned down the chance to play for Nigeria, opting instead to represent England

The former Nigeria Football Federation president successfully courted several England-born players during his tenure

Pinnick revealed that he held meetings with representatives of the former QPR midfielder in London

Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has shed more light on why Arsenal star Eberechi Eze chose England over Nigeria.

Pinnick was a strong advocate of convincing dual-eligibility players to represent the Super Eagles at major international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal star Eberechi Eze snubs Nigeria for England. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

During his tenure, the NFF successfully secured the commitments of players including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman, all of whom have become key members of the Super Eagles. Others brought on board include Joe Aribo and Josh Maja.

The former chairman of the Delta State Football Association revealed that his first approach to Eze came in 2017, when the midfielder was invited to train with the three-time AFCON champions ahead of an international friendly against Burkina Faso.

However, the cancellation of the match meant Eze could not be officially named in the squad, stalling the process.

Pinnick added that he made another attempt five years later, approaching the former Crystal Palace player ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana, a tie that ultimately ended the Super Eagles’ hopes of reaching the tournament, per ESPN.

I met his (Eze) father - Pinnick

Former FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick disclosed that he met with Eberechi Eze's father while trying to convince him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Speaking on ThePlayzone and Dangolo Way podcast, the 55-year-old explained that the switch was already advanced, with documentation prepared and agreements reached by both parties.

Pinnick said the switch was stalled by administrative changes within the federation. He said:

“Eberechi Eze came, we had a long discussion. I met the father, and we had a long and very meaningful conversation, during which he expressed his agreement.

“The sister manages him. They came to my flat, we had agreed, put all the documentations and he said we should hold on and that was it. Elections came and I left the NFF.”

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Photo by: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Pinnick revealed that Eberechi Eze had strong emotional ties with the African giants despite not being born in Africa.

“Very positively, Eberechi Eze, trust me, he loves Nigeria, he actually did. I was going through my messages with him at some point.”

Eberechi Eze made his senior international debut for the Three Lions against Malta and has since scored three goals in 16 appearances.

Source: Legit.ng