Akor Adams scored a decisive goal as Sevilla defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a crucial La Liga clash

La Liga praised the Super Eagles striker after his penalty helped lift Sevilla out of the relegation zone fight

The Nigerian forward now has 8 league goals and remains Sevilla’s standout performer this season

La Liga has praised Super Eagles forward Akor Adams after his match-winning display helped Sevilla secure a vital 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, April 12, 2026.

The Nigerian striker stepped up when it mattered most, converting a first-half penalty to set Sevilla on course for a win that could prove huge in their battle to stay in Spain’s top flight.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams scored for Sevilla in their hard-fought 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. Photo by Cristina Quicler

Source: Getty Images

According to Tribuna, Sevilla entered the game sitting 18th on the table with just 31 points from 31 matches, making victory at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán a necessity rather than a luxury.

Atletico Madrid arrived with heavy squad rotation from Diego Simeone, but the contest still delivered intensity, goals, and a defining moment from Adams.

Adams delivers under pressure from the spot

Sevilla started brightly and were handed a golden opportunity in the 8th minute after VAR ruled that Isaac Romero had been fouled inside the box.

Adams took responsibility for the penalty and showed no hesitation.

Akor Adams remains Sevilla's top scorer this season, with eight goals and three assists in 26 appearances. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker struck low and hard into the bottom right corner, sending goalkeeper Juan Musso the wrong way despite the keeper getting a faint touch on the ball.

That early strike gave Sevilla the platform they needed in a match where every point carried survival weight.

Atletico responded quickly and managed to level through Javier Boñar’s close-range header in the 35th minute, briefly shifting momentum.

Just minutes later, Nemanja Gudelj restored the lead for Sevilla, finishing off a strong attacking move to make it 2-1 and send the home crowd into full voice.

Adams’ goal turned out to be the difference in a tightly contested match where chances came at both ends.

La Liga hails Adams after brilliant penalty

After the final whistle, attention quickly turned to Adams impact as La Liga acknowledged his performance on social media, posting a short but direct message in celebration of his contribution.

“8 goals in LALIGA for Akor ❤️,” the league wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The message reflects the growing recognition Adams is earning in Spain this season, especially for a Sevilla side fighting to avoid relegation.

His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments has made him one of the club’s most reliable attacking outlets.

So far this campaign, Adams has registered eight league goals and three assists, numbers that underline his importance to Sevilla’s survival push.

Despite being dragged into a relegation battle, Sevilla have found consistency in Adams, who has emerged as their most productive attacking player this season.

Against Atletico, the Nigerian forward did more than just score. His movement, pressing, and physical presence stretched the opposition defence and created space for teammates to operate.

Even after being substituted in the 94th minute, Adams’ influence was still felt in Sevilla’s ability to hold onto the result.

According to beIN Sports, Atletico introduced Ademola Lookman in the second half in search of a breakthrough, but the Super Eagles winger was unable to change the course of the game as Sevilla’s defensive structure held firm.

With seven games remaining, Sevilla will continue to rely heavily on Adams to deliver big moments like he just did against Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla sends message to Adams

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Sevilla has sent a bold message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams following his impressive performance against Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday, January 24.

Adams was a key member of the Super Eagles squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored two goals and provided two assists to help Nigeria secure a third-place finish.

Source: Legit.ng