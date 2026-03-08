Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has sent a message ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match

The 20-time European champions will face Manchester City in the quarterfinal of the tournament

Both teams have faced each other in the past four seasons, with the last meeting in the league face-off in December 2025

Vinicius Jr has sent a strong message to Manchester City ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

The Spanish giants will welcome the Citizens to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11.

Vincius warns Man City

Real Madrid CF winger Vinicius Junior has admitted that the Spanish giants must be at their best to stand a chance of beating Manchester City FC.

According to Tribuna, the former Flamengo star noted that the Galatico have faced several tough matches in both La Liga and European competitions.

The 25-year-old, however, expressed confidence that Los Blancos can overcome the threat posed by the English champions. He said:

“We need our best version because we are playing the round of 16 against a very tough opponent like Manchester City, a team we always face.

“But we are playing at home, with our fans and everyone's support, which we need a lot. This season, we've had difficult matches, but we've always brought out our best version, and on Wednesday, we need to do it again.”

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions from fans following Vinicius Jr's warning to Manchester City. Read them below:

@EOghenerob912 said:

“Big talk from Vinícius Júnior…

"But the badge of Real Madrid has backed up bigger words for decades.

"European nights are different here.”

@BetBr0 wrote:

"Big words from Vinícius Júnior. When Real Madrid play with that intensity and hunger, they’re always dangerous. But against a team like Manchester City, he’s right you really do have to be close to perfect🔥."

@BIGSAMu7 added:

"It’s going to be be a match to really enjoy and I think Real Madrid will qualify but it’s going to be very interesting match to enjoy again this season🤩."

Tuesday’s encounter on March 11 will mark the fifth consecutive season that Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Across 15 meetings in European competitions, both teams have recorded five victories each, while the remaining five matches ended in draws.

City secured the most recent result, claiming a 2-1 victory in Madrid during matchday six of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Norwegian forward Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line for the visitors, having scored three goals in six appearances against Real Madrid, per Transfermarkt.

Vinicus shines against Sociedad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 to continue their fine run at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 14.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr scored a brace while Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia scored a goal each to secure a comfortable win.

