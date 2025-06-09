Portugal emerged champions of the 2025 UEFA Nations League, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday night, June 8

Selecao das Quinas defeated Spain 5-3 via penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw during regulation time

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal’s equaliser in the 61st minute, becoming the oldest player to score in a Nations League final

Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League final in Munich on Sunday night, June 8.

Selecao das Quinas came from behind twice during regulation time, forcing a shootout where they clinched their second Nations League title, six years after their first.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal in the second half before being substituted due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy and his teammates after winning the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Spain in Germany.

Fierce encounter in Munich

Former champions Spain struck first in the 21st minute when Martín Zubimendi capitalised on a lapse in Portugal's defense to tap in his second international goal.

Portugal responded just five minutes later, as full-back Nuno Mendes slotted home the equaliser following a clever build-up involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 45th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the winning goal against England last year, restored Spain’s lead by converting a sublime pass from midfielder Pedri.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score once again in the 66th minute, capitalising on a deflected cross from Mendes to net his 138th international goal.

The Manchester United legend was later substituted after suffering a cramp injury that ruled him out of extra time.

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal was unable to make his mark in the final and was substituted during the second half of extra time.

In the penalty shootout, both teams converted their first three spot-kicks before Spain's captain Álvaro Morata saw his attempt saved by Diogo Costa. Rúben Neves then stepped up to score the winning penalty for Portugal per Al Jazeera.

With this victory, Cristiano Ronaldo has now secured three major titles with Portugal, in addition to featuring in five World Cups and six European Championships, per Transfermarkt.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal vies with Lamine Yamal of Spain during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Spain in Germany.

Fans react

Singh Yogendra said:

"Portugal has saved the world from noise pollution!"

247 football news live wrote:

"Now, I can see why people say Ronaldo is better than Messi...."

Zurain Ahmed added:

"The Goat himself saved us from noise pollution."

David Tookind Tembo said:

"Let it be known, there’s only one 🐐 of football ⚽️. His name is CR7 and his young Brother “The Portuguese Magnifico” Bruno Fernandes.🙌🏾.🥹"

Sergio Aguero wrote:

"I think 2 Nations League could be surely considered simultaneous to 1 World Cup."

Médard Baraka Bim added:

"Portugal thank you for saving us from great noise pollutions....from Barcelona fine boys."

Ronaldo snubs Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Spain international Lamine Yamal does not deserve to win the Ballon d’Or award this year.

The 40-year-old stated that players from this year’s UEFA Champions League-winning team, Paris Saint-Germain, should be the frontrunners.

The Real Madrid legend also remarked that individual awards have become irrelevant and have lost their value.

