Arsenal have lined up major squad shake-up, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both reportedly considered for sale

Julian Alvarez has emerged as Arsenal’s top striker target, with Mikel Arteta pushing for a blockbuster move for the Atletico Madrid star

La Rojiblancos has placed a €120m valuation on Alvarez, who Paris Saint-Germain also wants

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make one of their boldest transfer decisions yet, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both in line for potential exits as the club eyes a blockbuster move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

The Gunners have invested heavily in recent windows, but Financial Fair Play restrictions mean another aggressive summer rebuild will require significant player sales before new arrivals can be sanctioned.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Kai Havertz and a few other players when the summer transfer window opens. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s ambition to dominate English and European football is clear, but so are the financial limits shaping their strategy.

After recording one of the highest net spends in world football last year, the North London club must now balance the books more carefully under UEFA regulations.

According to Football Transfers, that reality has placed several first-team players under scrutiny as Arsenal are now ready to offload some of their top players this summer.

Havertz and Jesus, both signed to elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, have struggled with injuries and consistency since arriving.

While still valued for their experience, neither is currently considered untouchable as the club looks to streamline the squad.

The idea is to generate major funds through sales to unlock a marquee signing capable of transforming the attack.

Julian Alvarez emerges as Arteta’s dream target

At the centre of Arsenal’s plans is Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who has become a priority target for Mikel Arteta heading into the summer window, Caught Offside reports.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has emerged as Arsenal's top target and could cost the Gunners approximately €120 million. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine striker has enjoyed another strong campaign, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and cementing his importance in Diego Simeone’s system.

However, frustration has reportedly grown around Atletico’s limited ability to consistently challenge for top honours.

Arsenal are believed to be in early talks with Alvarez’s representatives in an attempt to convince him of the project before formal negotiations begin with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club, however, are standing firm publicly, insisting their star forward is not for sale unless a massive offer arrives, reportedly around €120 million.

Transfer domino effect could shape Arsenal’s summer

Even if Arsenal manage to secure player sales, competition for Alvarez remains intense.

Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of the Argentine and could re-enter the race depending on changes in their attacking setup.

This means Arsenal’s strategy may hinge not only on finances, but also on persuasion and timing.

Internally, the Gunners believe selling Havertz and Jesus could provide the financial flexibility needed to compete at the top end of the market while also reshaping their attacking identity.

Arsenal make decision on Arteta’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal has taken an unexpected twist after reports from Spain suggested the North London club could be forced into a major decision before the season officially closes.

A damaging 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth has injected fresh tension into the Premier League title race and suddenly turned the spotlight onto the Spanish manager.

Source: Legit.ng