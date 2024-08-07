England attacker, Cole Palmer, has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of the commencement of the new season

The 22-year-old was largely instrumental as the Premier League outfit secured qualification for the Europa Conference League

The West London outfit has struggled considerably to get the desired results under the new manager, Enzo Maresca

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has announced his return to the club's training ahead of the new season in style.

The Premier League outfit’s 2023/24 Player of the Season took to social media to share his return with fans as the new season approaches.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea poses for a photo after being awarded the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2024. Image: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

On his Instagram handle, the UEFA Euro 2024 silver medalist posted a three-word message to announce his arrival.

"Back to it," he captioned.

Chelsea fans could not have wished for better timing for the return of their mercurial forward, especially considering that their current attacking setup appears to lack some coherence under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea's struggle under Maresca

While it can still be considered early days under the Italian gaffer, it must be stressed that the early signs appear to be worrying.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, in the five fixtures the former Leicester City manager has overseen, Chelsea have recorded only one victory and three defeats, including an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Scottish club, Celtic and a defeat to Premier League rival, Manchester City.

The West London club also struggled to a draw against League One side, Wrexham.

The return of Palmer to the club could bring about a positive change for Chelsea ahead of their opening league fixture.

The young forward, who arrived from Manchester City, largely helped stabilise the dwindling form of the London club.

Chelsea ends pursuit of Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea have ended their interest in Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward is currently courted by several clubs across Europe and beyond. The forward’s transfer, however, is subject to meeting Napoli’s demand set at a staggering €130 million.

Chelsea are now linked with a transfer for Atlético Madrid youngster Samuel Omorodion. The young forward excelled with Basque club Alavés in the recently concluded season.

The West London outfit is also linked with several players who appear to better align with their transfer policy.

