Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts after Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

Julian Alvarez scored a beautiful free kick, and Alexander Sorloth scored the second to give Atletico Madrid the advantage

Lookman featured for 60 minutes but was largely ineffective, and his replacement, Sorloth, got on the scoresheet minutes later

Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts after Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The Spanish teams met for the fifth time this season, and it was Atletico who took the day thanks to Julian Alvarez’s free kick and Alexander Sorloth’s goal.

Atletico Madrid stars celebrate Julian Alvarez's free kick against Barcelona. Photo by David Ramirez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico holds an advantage heading into the second leg at their home stadium, Metropolitano in Madrid, after their first win at Camp Nou in decades.

Lookman speaks after Atletico's win

Lookman has spoken after Atletico beat Barcelona, describing it as a great win and a reward for their good performance and their togetherness.

“Good result. Good performance from the team, especially without conceding. That's something that shows the work that everybody's been doing together. So, yeah, very good result,” he told TNT Sport.

He admitted that Barcelona going down to 10 men was key to their victory, and it was about taking their moments when they came.

“Scoring after, they've had a man set off. I think that was key as well. A brilliant free kick from Julian. And also the timing of Alex's goal in the second half, it was good timing and things.

“They're a top team, of course and in situations they put you in difficult moments. But you know, you've got to dig in, be together, and you know, you get your moments, and when you get them, you have to take them. So we did today.”

The Super Eagles winger downplayed their advantage and admitted that the second leg is going to be a massive game, and they must look forward to it.

“Yeah, no, it's going to be a massive challenge, a massive game. We know that. So calm heads for sure. And you know, take every game as they come. So good victory today, but on to the next game,” he added.

He told CBS Sports that he had been in the dressing room and there were no celebrations as the players remained calm ahead of a crunch second half.

“Yeah, I've been in the changing room. No, everyone's calm. No! Everyone's calm, yeah, you know, it's just this game, you know, and we have another game on the weekend, Saturday against Sevilla. And then, you know, game by game,” he said.

Ademola Lookman discloses the atmosphere in Atletico Madrid's dressing after win over Barcelona. Photo by Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year was oblivious to an incident when his teammate Marc Pubil could have been sent off and a penalty awarded.

“When? When? When did that happen?” he asked.

Lookman will face his international teammates, Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams, when Atletico Madrid takes on Sevilla in the league on Saturday.

Lookman's message to Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Lookman sent a message to Barcelona before their Champions League clash, expressing confidence in his team.

The former Atalanta star acknowledged Barcelona’s quality, but believes their 4-0 win in the Copa del Rey means they could beat them if they meet again.

Source: Legit.ng