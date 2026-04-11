Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone fielded an entirely different XI against Sevilla than the one which started against Barcelona

Atletico scored a crucial victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Simeone is already looking forward to the second leg against Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has named a completely different starting 11 to face Sevilla, compared to the one which faced Barcelona on Wednesday.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth scored to help Atletico beat Barcelona at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Diego Simeone named a totally different XI to have Sevilla. Photo by Diego Ramirez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

The second leg will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, which could seal their spot in the semi-final.

Why Simeone benched entire XI

Per Atletico Madrid’s website, Diego Simeone named a completely different XI to face relegation-threatened Sevilla in the league after the victory over Barcelona.

The manager changed his XI to have his key players, including Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, and others, fully rested to face Barcelona.

Simeone recognised their advantage having won the first leg and wants to fully maximise it when Barcelona visit their home in Madrid.

Atletico’s XI: Juan Musso, Javi Boñar, Marc Pubill, Dani Martínez, Julio Díaz, Rayane, Obed Vargas, Mendoza, Thiago Almada, Álex Baena and Alexander Sørloth.

Sevilla XI: Odysseas, Juanlu, Castrín, Kike Salas, Oso, Agoumé, Gudelj, Manu Bueno, Isaac, Vargas and Akor Adams.

Diego Simeone rotated his entire XI against Sevilla. Photo by Diego Ramirez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman reacts after Atletico's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman reacted after Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou on the first leg of the quarter-final.

The Super Eagles forward disclosed the mood in the dressing room as calm, and they acknowledged that they have a difficult task against Barcelona in the second leg.

Source: Legit.ng