Premier League clubs are set to earn varying amounts of money From UEFA ahead of the start of continental competitions

As many as seven Premier League teams are poised to feature in the three continental competitions this new football season

Chelsea are set to rake in a relatively low amount of income compared other featuring in the UEFA Champions League

Europe's continental football competitions have continued to undergo remarkable changes in recent seasons.

First, the continent's football governing body—UEFA—introduced the Europa Conference League. Following this, UEFA has also adjusted the traditional group phase format for all three continental competitions.

The UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League are set to kick off this season with a new Swiss-style league system.

This new format, announced by UEFA on its website, is expected to feature more matches and provide additional teams with the chance to compete in Europe's premier football competitions.

The system is anticipated to include as many as seven English teams across the three continental competitions.

These seven Premier League teams, which finished in the top seven of last season's standings, including Manchester United, are poised for substantial financial rewards even before the competitions begin.

In light of these changes, we examine how much each Premier League team is likely to earn ahead of the start of the European competitions.

How much Premier League teams will earn from Europe

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the chase for a second UCL title and will be looking for a dominant run through the competition. If they win every match in the Champions League, they could potentially earn between £140 million and £145mil.

Even before the competition starts, they are set to receive £53 million from the new financial package.

Liverpool

Winning every group fixture for Arne Slot’s side could result in rewards of approximately £140m to £145m.

However, before the competition kicks off, Liverpool is also set to earn £51m.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side will receive the same reward if they secure victory in all their group phase games. However, according to data from the UK Sun, they are set to earn financial rewards of approximately £46m even before the competition begins.

Aston Villa

The returning former champions are set for a substantial payday. In addition to the fixed income from winning their group stage fixtures, Unai Emery’s side will receive a participation fee of £33m.

In the Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are each expected to earn around £12m.

Chelsea, competing in the Conference League, is projected to receive approximately £5m.

The new automated Champions League group stage draw will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The draws for the Europa League and Conference League will follow the next day, at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

How new UCL draw will work

Legit.ng has also broken down how the Champions League draw will be conducted. The use of ex-players to draw balls from specific pots has been partially done away with.

The process is set to be computerised until every team gets eight different opponents in the league phase.

