Tottenham have sacked manager Igor Tudor after only seven games and 44 days in charge

Spurs sit just one point above relegation with seven matches remaining in the Premier League

The North London club has begun their search for a third manager this season amid growing pressure

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Igor Tudor after just seven games in charge, bringing a swift end to one of the shortest managerial spells in the club’s recent history.

The decision comes with the North London side battling to avoid relegation, sitting just one point above the drop zone with only seven matches left in the season.

Igor Tudor has left his role as Tottenham Hotspur head coach after seven matches in charge. Photo by Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Sky Sports, Tudor was appointed in February as a temporary solution following the departure of Thomas Frank, but his tenure quickly spiralled into a run of poor results.

Across his brief stint, Tottenham managed just one point from five Premier League matches, a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The North London club also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 7-5 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Defensively, the numbers painted an even bleaker picture as Spurs conceded 20 goals in seven matches under Tudor, averaging nearly three goals per game, a record that ultimately sealed his fate.

In an official statement, Tottenham confirmed that the decision was mutual, thanking Tudor and his staff for their efforts while also acknowledging personal challenges he faced during his time in charge.

Tottenham fights to escape relegation

Tottenham’s hierarchy acted quickly with the North London club now dangerously close to relegation from the Premier League.

When Tudor arrived, Spurs were five points clear of the drop zone. That cushion has now shrunk to just one point, leaving the team in 17th place.

Tudor's exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season. Photo by Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

The situation has raised alarm bells at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with fears growing that the club could suffer its first relegation since 1977.

With seven crucial matches remaining, the Spurs board has decided that a change in leadership is necessary to spark a turnaround and secure survival.

Their next match, away to Sunderland, is now viewed as a must-win encounter in the battle to stay up.

Search for new manager begins

According to GOAL, Tottenham are now preparing to appoint their third manager of the season, with urgency surrounding the search for a permanent solution.

Spurs hope to have a new coach in place soon, giving them time to work with the squad ahead of the decisive run-in.

In the interim, assistant coach Bruno Saltor will oversee training sessions for players who remain at the club during the international break.

The plan is for the incoming manager to have around 10 days to prepare for the next match.

Man United sack Ruben Amorim

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have announced the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United that leaves the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League after 20 matches.

The Red Devils stated the decision was reluctantly made but deemed necessary to give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

Source: Legit.ng