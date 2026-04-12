Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League title race as Chelsea prepare to host Manchester City

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11

The Gunners remain top of the Premier League table with 70 points, while the Citizens sit second with 61 points and two games in hand

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the winner of the Premier League title this season following Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

The Cherries took the lead in the 16th minute when Ryan Christie played a precise through ball to Adrien Truffert, whose deflected cross was volleyed home at the back post by Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty after Gabriel Martinelli’s effort struck Christie’s arm, prompting referee Michael Oliver to point to the spot.

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres equalises for the Gunners in their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Viktor Gyokeres stepped up and converted, maintaining his perfect record from the spot in Arsenal colours to level the score in the 35th minute.

In the 74th minute, Alex Scott fired home from close range to restore Bournemouth’s lead. Arsenal nearly found a late equaliser in stoppage time, but Gyokeres dragged his effort wide.

Mikel Arteta’s side missed the chance to go 12 points clear of Manchester City ahead of their clash with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat has handed the advantage to City, who could take control of the title race if they win their two games in hand and secure victory over Arsenal in their upcoming meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola reacts before Chelsea's clash

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City must collect more points to stay in the title race this season.

According to BBC, the Spanish manager acknowledged that the Citizens have lacked consistency and dropped unnecessary points throughout the campaign. He said:

Supercomputer predicts that Arsenal will win the 2025/26 Premier League despite losing to Bournemouth. Photo by: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Hopefully we can do a lot of points. The situation we’re in the Premier League, we need to do all of them otherwise it doesn’t give us a chance to be there at the end so we need to do a lot of points.

“We weren’t consistent enough in the season, we dropped points we should’ve taken, which is why we’re in this position where we can’t do it differently.”

Supercomputer predicts PL winner

Opta's supercomputer predicts that Arsenal are still on track to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions (Manchester City, Southampton and Bournemouth) as City are currently in one of their best forms.

Opta gave Arsenal an overwhelming 93.8% chance to win the title ahead of Manchester City's 6.19%. As it stands, no other team has a chance to win it at this stage.

Fans troll Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that rival fans trolled Arsenal after their loss to Bournemouth, which set their Premier League title ambitions back.

Rival fans believe the Gunners are about to bottle the league again, having previously failed to win the title from a position of advantage.

Source: Legit.ng