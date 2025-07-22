Arsenal have agreed a £64m deal for Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres after lengthy negotiations

Contract includes performance-based add-ons for the Swedish striker tied to both team and individual success

Gyokeres is set to sign a five-year deal, keeping him at the Emirates until 2030

Arsenal have officially reached an agreement to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations.

The Premier League club has been actively pursuing a marquee forward all summer, and after an initial failed attempt to land RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, they turned their focus to Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly agreed a five-year deal to join Arsenal from Sporting CP. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old had an outstanding season with Sporting, scoring 54 goals in 52 appearances and helping the Portuguese club secure back-to-back Primeira Liga titles.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been eager to bolster his frontline after his team finished 10 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool and struggled in front of goal.

Gyokeres, formerly of Brighton and Coventry City, has been in remarkable form since moving to Portugal, with 97 goals in 102 games across two seasons.

Details of Gyokeres contract leak online

According to multiple reports, including BBC Sport, Arsenal and Sporting CP have agreed on a £64 million deal.

Gyokeres will join Arsenal this summer after reportedly turning down Manchester United three times. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

This includes a base fee of £55 million with £8.6 million in performance-based add-ons. Initially, talks stalled as both clubs debated how the bonus structure should be designed.

Sporting’s president, Frederico Varandas, pushed for £7.5 million of the bonuses to be achieved within Gyokeres’ first two seasons at Arsenal.

However, after extended discussions, both parties reached a compromise to spread the payout over a longer term.

These revised clauses are now closely tied to team achievements such as winning domestic titles or qualifying for the Champions League, but only if Gyokeres plays a significant role in those milestones.

Arsenal’s long-term vision underway

Gyokeres has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to sign a five-year contract, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2030, GOAL reports.

The Gunners are pushing to complete the medical and official signing before their pre-season tour of Asia begins on Sunday.

The signing marks a significant statement of intent by Arsenal, who are determined to mount a serious title challenge next season.

With a proven goalscorer now on the verge of joining the Gunners, Arteta’s side will look to address the goal-scoring issues that haunted them last term.

As the Gunners continue to build a competitive squad, fans will be eager to see if Gyokeres can replicate his Portuguese form in the Premier League and help fire Arsenal to domestic and European glory.

Gyokeres dumps girlfriends preventing EPL move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gyokeres has dumped his Portuguese girlfriend, Ines Aguair, amid talk of his Premier League move.

Gyokeres believes his girlfriend, Ines Aguair, would prevent him from making a move to the English Premier League during the summer transfer window.

The Swedish striker has made a decision not to remain in Portugal after frustrations coming from his club side.

