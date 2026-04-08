Kai Havertz came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in Lisbon

The result kept Arsenal as the only unbeaten side left in this season’s UEFA Champions League

Teenager Max Dowman and Arsenal’s game-changing substitutes helped the Gunners set two standout records on the night

Arsenal left Lisbon with more than just a crucial first-leg advantage after their dramatic 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners also walked away with two remarkable Champions League records that underlined both the squad’s depth and the fearless direction of Mikel Arteta’s project.

Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Kai Havertz was the late hero for Arsenal, stepping off the bench to fire home in stoppage time after being picked out brilliantly by fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli.

Before that decisive moment, the Gunners had David Raya to thank for keeping the game level.

The Spaniard produced a stunning fingertip save to push Maxi Araujo’s early strike onto the crossbar and later denied both Geny Catamo and Luis Suarez as Sporting pushed for a breakthrough.

Havertz and Arsenal’s super-subs make history

Havertz’s winner was not just massive for the tie. It also continued Arsenal’s incredible trend of impact from the bench this season.

According to Opta, the Gunners have now recorded 38 goal involvements from substitutes across all competitions this season, made up of 24 goals and 14 assists, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

That stat perfectly summed up the night in Portugal. Martinelli’s vision created the opening, Havertz’s calm touch supplied the finish, and Arsenal once again showed their depth can change matches in an instant.

For a team chasing silverware on multiple fronts, that level of squad contribution could prove decisive in the weeks ahead for Arteta’s side.

Max Dowman breaks another age record

While Havertz grabbed the headlines, one of the night’s most fascinating moments belonged to teenager Max Dowman.

At 16 years and 97 days old, Max Dowman became the youngest English player in Champions League knockout history. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

At just 16 years and 97 days old, the Arsenal teenager became the youngest English player ever to appear in a Champions League knockout-stage match, Sky Sports reports.

The Englishman is also the second-youngest overall behind Bayern Munich's Filip Pavic.

The milestone adds another historic marker to Dowman’s breakout campaign and further highlights Arteta’s growing willingness to trust elite young talent in the biggest moments.

Arsenal still unbeaten in Europe

Beyond the individual records, the result against Sporting reinforced Arsenal’s consistency on the biggest stage.

The Gunners remain the only unbeaten team left in this season’s Champions League, a record that adds weight to growing belief they can finally go deep again in Europe.

The win also moved the North London side closer to a club-first achievement of reaching back-to-back Champions League semi-finals.

With the second leg now heading to the Emirates a week later, Arsenal have given themselves the perfect platform.

The winner of the quarter-final tie will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last four.

Arteta includes 3 Nigerians in Arsenal squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta named three Nigerian youngsters in the first team training session on Monday, April 6.

Arteta invited Josh Ogunnaike (defender), Khari Ranson (goalkeeper) and Andre Harriman-Annous (forward) from the academy to train with the first team squad at Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney before their trip to Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng