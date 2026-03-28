The Ghana team’s camp has reportedly been robbed in Vienna, Austria before their friendly vs Austria

Some Black Stars players were reported to have lost Rolex watches and cash in the hotel robbery

Ghana suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria amid camp tension

Ghana’s camp has been thrown into chaos after a reported robbery at their hotel base in Austria.

The incident, which saw players lose luxury watches and cash, has raised serious concerns about security just as the team prepared for their crucial friendly in Vienna.

Ghana’s Black Stars camp in Austria has been hit by robbery, with players losing Rolex watches and cash. Photo by Christian Bruna

Source: Getty Images

The disruption off the pitch was followed by a heavy defeat on it, compounding what has become a difficult outing for the Black Stars.

Black Stars hotel robbed in Vienna

The robbery reportedly took place while the Ghana were away at training, with multiple hotel rooms said to have been accessed.

According to SportyFM, among the items stolen were luxury Rolex watches belonging to at least two players, with one valued at around $20,000.

A member of the technical crew was also affected, losing over $2,000 in cash.

Reports suggest the thefts may have occurred over two days, pointing to a possible pattern rather than a one-off incident.

The situation became more alarming after it emerged that security cameras in the hotel corridors were not functioning.

This has fueled speculation that individuals with access to room key cards may have taken advantage of the lapse to carry out the break-ins undetected.

Ghana suffer heavy defeat after robbery incident

The timing of the incident could not have been worse. With focus already on preparations, the robbery added another layer of distraction for the squad ahead of their friendly against Austria.

Austria ran riot against Ghana, thumping the Black Stars 5-1 in an international friendly on Friday, March 27. Photo by Guenther Iby

Source: Getty Images

On matchday, the Black Stars struggled badly. Austria took control early and never looked back, running out 5-1 winners in a one-sided friendly encounter, Flashscore reports.

Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch, Stefan Posch, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Nicolas Seiwald sealed a dominant performance for the hosts.

Jordan Ayew managed a consolation goal for Ghana, but it did little to change the overall picture.

The result marks one of Ghana’s heaviest defeats in nearly two decades, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Questions for Ghana's team management

The events in Austria have left head coach Otto Addo with more than just tactical concerns.

Beyond the defeat, there are now pressing questions about player welfare, camp security, and how such an incident was allowed to happen at an international level.

For the Black Stars players, the experience has been unsettling as losing personal valuables is one thing, but the breach of privacy and safety within their own accommodation is another matter entirely.

Moving forward, the Ghana Football Association is expected to review the situation and ensure stricter security measures are put in place for future camps.

FIFA sends message to Black Stars

In another development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a message to Ghana after the Black Stars picked an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars confirmed their place following a 1-0 win over Comoros on Saturday to finish top of Group I with 25 points after ten matches.

Source: Legit.ng