Sylvanus Okpala says the Super Eagles need a Nigerian coach for long-term success

Okpala praised Eric Chelle for stabilising the Super Eagles, but the NFF urged to consider appointing a local coach

Chelle led Nigeria to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to replace current head coach Eric Chelle with a Nigerian.

The former Africa Cup of Nations winner argues that the team can only reach its full potential under homegrown leadership.

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has delivered a blunt assessment of Eric Chelle's tenure as Nigeria's coach. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

While praising Chelle’s achievements, Okpala believes it’s time for Nigeria to look inward for long-term success.

Since taking charge of the Super Eagles from Finidi George in January 2025, Chelle has guided Nigeria through a turbulent period.

When he arrived, the Super Eagles had just three points from their first four World Cup qualifying matches and appeared disjointed.

According to Africa Soccer, Chelle quickly stabilised the Nigerian team, leading the three-time African champions to four wins and two draws in the next six qualifiers, ultimately securing a spot in the CAF playoffs.

His performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was also notable as Nigeria won five consecutive matches and built a strong defensive structure before falling in the semi-finals.

NFF urged to replace Chelle with a local coach

Despite a record of 14 wins and seven draws in 21 matches, Okpala argues that Chelle’s progress alone is insufficient for Nigeria’s long-term ambitions.

“I am not saying he is not a good coach. He is a good coach,” Okpala told Punch.

“But his best is not where we are supposed to be. From where we are today, and where we need to go, Nigerian coaches will take us there.”

Okpala’s call is rooted in history after citing coaches like Stephen Keshi, who led Nigeria to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations victory; Shuaibu Amodu, renowned for multiple World Cup qualifications; and Christian Chukwu, who earned a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON.

Eric Chelle impressed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations where he led Nigeria to finish third. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

These figures demonstrated that Nigerian coaches can step in during challenging periods and deliver results, often relying on homegrown talent.

Okpala points out that local leadership has historically fostered both stability and national pride, qualities he believes the Super Eagles need as they prepare for future tournaments.

NFF yet to make decision on Chelle’s future

Chelle, whose contract has not yet been officially extended by the NFF, led the Super Eagles to a 2-1 friendly victory against Iran on March 27.

While results on the pitch remain positive, the debate over foreign versus local management is likely to intensify, with Okpala’s comments reigniting discussions about the future direction of Nigeria’s football leadership.

For the Super Eagles, the question now is whether the NFF will continue with Chelle’s steady hand or embrace Okpala’s call for a Nigerian to lead the team into the next chapter of its football history.

NFF clarifies Chelle’s future with Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has clarified Eric Chelle’s future amid reports that the manager is linked to Morocco and Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.

The federation through the Super Eagles media officer dismissed the reports as unfounded and that the manager is focused on the Nigerian national team.

Source: Legit.ng