Crystal Palace forward Benjamin Casey is now provisionally tied to England after his U19 competitive debut

Nigeria must wait for FIFA clearance before any potential switch for the 18-year-old England-born forward

Benjamin will join players like Ademola Lookman and Victor Moses who switched to Nigeria after representing England

Nigeria’s hopes of securing another dual-national talent have taken a hit, with Crystal Palace youngster Benjamin Casey now requiring FIFA approval to represent the Super Eagles.

The 18-year-old forward recently made a competitive appearance for England’s youth side, a move that has complicated any immediate switch to Nigeria and placed his international future in the hands of football’s governing body.

Crystal Palace forward Benjamin Casey is no longer eligible to represent Nigeria unless he gets a clearance from FIFA. Photo credit: Crystal Palace

Source: Twitter

Benjamin’s situation changed during the March international window when he featured for England’s U19 team in a European Championship qualifier.

As seen on Sofascore, the 18-year-old forward came off the bench in a 4-1 win over Bulgaria, his appearance officially tied him to England at the youth level under FIFA regulations.

Unlike friendly matches, competitive fixtures carry weight when it comes to international eligibility.

While Benjamin had previously represented England at U16 and U18 levels, those games did not restrict his options.

This latest outing for England’s U19s, however, means he can no longer freely switch allegiance without formal approval from FIFA.

The development is a setback for the Super Eagles, who have been monitoring several dual-national players as part of a long-term squad-building strategy.

Benjamin’s path still open through FIFA

Despite the complication, the door for Benjamin to represent Nigeria at international level is not fully closed.

According to FIFA rules, the Crystal Palace forward can still apply for a one-time change of association if he meets the eligibility requirements.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman played competitive matches for England U19s before successfully applying to Fifa for a one-time change of association. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria have navigated similar situations before, as players like Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina both represented England at youth level in competitive matches before successfully switching to play for the Super Eagles after receiving FIFA approval.

These precedents suggest that while the process may take time, it remains a viable option if the player expresses a clear desire to represent Nigeria at senior level.

NFF’s ongoing battle for foreign-born talents

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to compete with other nations for dual-national talents, particularly those developed in European academies. While there have been successes, there have also been notable misses.

Players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise opted against switching allegiance, despite strong interest from Nigeria by choosing England and France respectively.

However, the NFF previously secured a major win by convincing Victor Moses to represent the Super Eagles during his career.

For Benjamin, the immediate focus remains on his development at club level with Crystal Palace, where he made his senior debut in late 2025.

His international future, however, will likely depend on both his personal choice and the outcome of any potential application to FIFA.

Everton midfielder on Super Eagles radar

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has emerged as one of the names on the radar of Nigeria ahead of the March international friendlies.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 21-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season with his technical skill and consistency in the Toffees midfield.

Source: Legit.ng