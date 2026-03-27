Moroccan lawyers have warned against Senegal’s AFCON trophy parade plans in Paris

Morocco’s potential legal threats include the potential seizure of the AFCON trophy before the public presentation

The FSF president, Abdoulaye Fall, has vowed a “crusade” against CAF after Senegal were stripped of the title

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations saga has taken a highly charged turn ahead of Senegal’s friendly against Peru in Paris on Saturday, March 28.

Moroccan lawyers have sent formal warnings to stadium operators and event organisers over Senegal’s planned trophy presentation, escalating the dispute over the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Senegal have revealed plans to parade the AFCON trophy to fans ahead of their friendly game versus Peru on Saturday, March 28. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Senegal intends to parade the AFCON trophy during their friendly match against Peru at the Stade de France on March 28, despite CAF’s controversial decision to award the title to Morocco.

This latest clash highlights the growing legal and diplomatic dimension of the long-running conflict between the two countries.

Senegal defies CAF ruling with parade plans

Senegal originally celebrated their second AFCON title on January 18, after defeating Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

The final was overshadowed by chaotic scenes, including players of the Teranga Lions walking off the pitch following a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Two months later, CAF overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory. Senegal immediately filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which confirmed receipt of the case and promised a swift ruling.

Despite the overturning of the title, Senegal has refused to back down.

FSF president Abdoulaye Fall recently declared at a media conference in Paris that their fight now transcends the football pitch, emphasising that Senegal will honour its perceived victory in front of fans during the friendly against Peru.

Social media channels from FSF also outlined a detailed timetable, including the trophy parade, signaling the federation’s determination to assert its stance.

Moroccan threatens lawsuit against organisers

On the other side, Morocco has escalated the issue through legal channels.

Morocco were crowned AFCON 2025 champions after CAF stripped Senegal of the title. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Mourad Elajouti, president of the “Moroccan Lawyers Club,” revealed that formal notices had been sent to both the Stade de France operator and the GL Events group organising the match, Afrik-Foot reports.

The Moroccan legal team describes Senegal’s planned parade as “usurpation of title” and a “manifestly unlawful disturbance.”

They have even threatened to pursue urgent judicial measures to physically seize the trophy, preventing its public display of the AFCON title until the appeal is resolved.

This unprecedented move shows the dispute has moved well beyond sport as Moroccan stakeholders argue that the CAF decision is legally binding and must be enforced, while Senegal insists that CAF has neither formally withdrawn the trophy nor demanded its return.

CAF releases new statement on AFCON scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF updated the AFCON 2025 review section on its official website and declared Morocco as the winner, with Senegal dropping to runners-up, while Nigeria remains third.

However, an opening segment of the introductory statement still confirms Senegal as the champions and has yet to be updated or rewritten.

Source: Legit.ng