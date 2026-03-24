Senegal has sent a strong message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after their stripped title

CAF announced the controversial decision after Morocco appealed the initial verdict following the walking out of the Teranaga Lions

The decision sparked a massive reaction across the African football community, putting CAF under the spotlight

Senegal have issued a statement following CAF’s decision to strip them of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The West African side staged a walkout during the final to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award a penalty to Morocco in the 90+6th minute at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18.

Senegal remained in the dressing room for over 14 minutes before returning to the pitch following the intervention of Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

The Teranga Lions players angry with referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for giving a late penalty to Morocco during the AFCON 2025 final. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty in the 90+27th minute, with Edouard Mendy saving his Panenka attempt.

Midfielder Pape Gueye later scored in the 94th minute to hand Senegal what appeared to be their second AFCON title, per ESPN.

CAF subsequently sanctioned both Senegal and Morocco for various offences, including one involving Achraf Hakimi. Morocco appealed the decision on January 29, per Flash Score.

The CAF Appeal Board later overturned the initial ruling, stripping Senegal of the title and awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory.

Senegal takes action

Senegal have now escalated the matter by filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday, March 24.

In a viral post on X, Moussa Mbaye, a member of the Senegalese Football Federation’s executive committee, stated that the country will pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Mbaye added that the move is aimed at protecting the interests of the Teranga Lions and ensuring proper interpretation of the tournament’s rules and regulations. He said:

“We don’t act with emotion, but in a very cold and very lucid manner to best serve the interests of Senegal."

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the decision of Senegal to head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports after CAF Appeal Board's decision. Read them below:

@YShundem said:

"Why didn’t the referee end the match when they forfeit it and allowed to come back to play."

CAF Appeal Board strips Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@DadzieHarry wrote:

"😂😂Senegal don switch to lawyer mode sharp sharp! CAS appeal filed, no drama, just “calm and clear headed” like say dem get top barrister for the case But CAF decisions na the real devil wey dey vex everybody o. Lions of Teranga no dey back down, respect!"

@prosper_akuteye added:

"Exactly the way to go. They must gather their facts before they appeal the same way Morrow also did. And I like that."

CAF president sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear that Senegal has every right to challenge the decision that stripped them of the title.

Motsepe emphasised that all member nations must be allowed to defend their interests through proper legal channels.

Source: Legit.ng