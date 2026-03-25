CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and awarded to Morocco after the incidents in the final

Senegal reacted to the claims and confirmed that it will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports

There are rumours on social media that CAS has reversed CAF’s decision, but what are the facts about the case?

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sparked massive controversy after stripping Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and awarding it to Morocco.

CAF Appeals Board acted on Morocco’s appeal after the Disciplinary Board sanctioned both countries for the incidents at the AFCON final on January 18, 2026.

Senegal appeals CAF's decision to strip it of AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The recent judgment enacted CAF’s Articles 82 and 84, thus stripping Senegal of the title and awarding the Atlas Lions a walkover 3-0 victory.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) immediately rejected the latest ruling and confirmed that it will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Has CAS reversed CAF's ruling?

There are rumours on social media from the Senegalese quarters that CAS has immediately reversed CAF’s Appeals Board ruling and awarded the title to Senegal.

FSF committee member Moussa Mbaye has moved to dispel the rumours describing it as fake news and that no decision has yet been made in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“It is not true that they have currently reacted to say they are suspending it already. It is a precautionary measure while waiting to rule on the case,” he told RTS Senegal.

“To date, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has not issued any decision in the case opposing the FSF to the CAF, contrary to the information that has been relayed.”

Mbaye also confirmed that the case has yet to be filed as Senegal’s legal team prepares the document, as they do not want to rush and act emotionally.

“We will not act emotionally, but in a very calm and clear-headed manner to best defend Senegal’s interests,” he added.

African football fans look forward to the decision from CAS as it could shape football on the continent for many generations to come amid the existing controversy.

Senegal debunks rumours about its appeal at Court of Arbitration for Sports. Photos by Jalal Morchidi/Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

If CAS upholds CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the title over a decision that was made on the pitch, it signals that football matches can now be decided in the boardroom.

Senegal has a strong case based on IFAB laws of the game, rules 5.1 and 5.2, which grant the referee full authority to make decisions on the football pitch.

The law adds that the referee's decisions are final. Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision was to restart the match after Senegal’s protest and ended it after extra time with Senegal as winners.

CAF releases new statement

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a new statement on its website adjusting the details of AFCON 2025 review after stripping Senegal of the title.

The details on the organisation’s official website now reflect Morocco as the winner, Senegal as runners-up, while Nigeria remains unchanged as the third-placed team.

Source: Legit.ng