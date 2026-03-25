CAF has shared the details of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ahead of the matches in March

12 countries will participate in the preliminary round of the qualifiers to select six teams for the final phase

East African neighbours Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the Pamoja 2027 edition from June to July

CAF has shared the details of the preliminary round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, despite ongoing controversies over the 2025 edition.

The aftermath of the chaos of the 2025 edition final is still ongoing after CAF stripped Senegal of the title after their brief disruption of the match on January 18, 2025.

CAF confirms AFCON 2027 qualifier preliminary round fixtures. Photo by Jalal Morchidi.

Source: Getty Images

CAF’s Disciplinary Board had initially fined both Senegal and Morocco, but the North Africans appealed, forcing CAF to award them the title.

Senegal launched an appeal against the CAF Appeal Board’s verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sports to reverse the ruling and reaffirm them as champions.

CAF begins AFCON 2027 journey

CAF has published a statement on its website confirming the details of the preliminary round of qualifiers for AFCON 2027, Pamoja edition in East Africa.

The draw for the prelim was held in Morocco before AFCON 2025, with the 12 lowest-ranked African countries facing off, and the six winners will join the other 42 teams for the main qualifiers.

Eritrea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Seychelles, Djibouti, South Sudan, Somalia, Mauritius, Chad, Burundi, Sao Tome e Principe and Ethiopia are the 12 countries.

AFCON 2027 preliminary schedule

25/03 – Eritrea vs Eswatini – Stade d'Honneur, Meknès

31/03 – Eswatini vs Eritrea – Somhlolo National Stadium, Lobamba

26/03 – Seychelles vs Lesotho – Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

29/03 – Lesotho vs Seychelles – Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

26/03 – Djibouti vs South Sudan – Juba Stadium, Juba

29/03 – South Sudan vs Djibouti – Juba Stadium, Juba

27/03 – Somalia vs Mauritius – Lalgy Arena, Matola

31/03 – Mauritius vs Somalia – National Sports Complex, Saint Pierre

27/03 – Chad vs Burundi – Stade Olympique, N'Djamena

31/03 – Burundi vs Chad – Stade Intwari, Bujumbura

27/03 – Sao Tome e Principe vs Ethiopia – Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium, El Jadida

31/03 – Ethiopia vs Sao Tome e Principe - Dire Dawa Stadium

Kenya faces hosting rights funding issues

According to Tuko, Kenya faces possible elimination as one of the three hosts of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations unless they comply with a deadline.

CAF could strip Kenya of AFCON 2027 hosting rights amid delay in paying hosting fee. Photo by Luis Tato/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Kenya has yet to fulfil the mandatory payment of $30 million hosting fee ahead of the March 30, 2026, deadline, which could lead to their expulsion as hosts.

Tanzania and Uganda have reportedly fulfilled this condition, and the Kenyan sports ministry has assured fans that the government will meet the deadline.

The East African neighbours also faced issues when they hosted the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2025, which led to postponement from February to August.

CAF releases new statement on AFCON winners

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a new statement on its website, replacing Senegal with Morocco as the AFCON 2025 winners.

The update came after the CAF Appeals Board stripped Senegal of the title following a successful appeal from Morocco after the Disciplinary Board judgment.

Source: Legit.ng