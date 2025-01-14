The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have postponed the 2024 African Nations Championship

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that the 2024 African Nation Championship scheduled to be played in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, has been postponed.

CHAN, the tournament of African countries for home-based players, was initially scheduled to be played in the three East African countries from February 1-28, 2025.

Nigeria's home-based Eagles before their 3-1 win over Ghana in Uyo. Photo from @safari_sports.

Source: Twitter

According to a media statement by CAF, the tournament will now be held in August 2025, a six-month postponement to allow more time for the development of infrastructures.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) today announced the postponement of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025,” the statement reads.

CAF confirmed that good progress has been made in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda with the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals, and other infrastructure and facilities for hosting a successful tournament.

However, based on the recommendation of the CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts, some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities are at the levels necessary for hosting a successful event, CAF postponed it.

The postponement elicited reactions from fans who blasted CAF for struggling to hold a tournament on the continent.

@jodaxjoseph replied:

“It's a shame to the federation.. Uganda had its stadium ready.”

@sselaw21 replied:

“This was long coming. But good we've been given another chance.”

@dkashangaki2022 replied:

“Why am I not surprised! I bet in August they will still not be ready or up to standard.”

@tayangas replied:

“I don't see the reason for postponement.”

@lovionanie replied:

“Quite unfortunate but we keep the focus glued as its another way to Open the eyes for a better AFCON 2027.”

CAF President Dr Patrice applauded the presidents of all three countries for the job done so far and urged them to keep pressing so as to be ready for the agreed time.

However, despite the postponement, the confederation confirmed that the draw for the tournament will go ahead as planned in Nairobi on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, at 8pm Kenyan time (6pm Nigerian time).

The exact date in August 2025 of the commencement of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 will be announced by CAF in due course,” the statement concluded.

