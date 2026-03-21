Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has spoken after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title

CAF Appeal Board announced that Morocco is the winner of AFCON 2025 after appealing the initial judgment

The decision has sparked a massive reaction across the African football community, putting CAF under the spotlight

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reacted after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal walked out of the AFCON 2025 final to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award Morocco a penalty in the final seconds.

CAF strips Senegal of AFCON 2025 title after Morocco's appeal. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions returned after Sadio Mane’s intervention. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the winner during extra time.

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for different offences during the final, but the Atlas Lions appealed the decision at CAF’s Appeal Board.

The Appeal Board acted by stripping Senegal of the title and awarding it to Morocco with a 3-0 walkover victory, prompting reactions across Africa.

Ekong reacts to CAF’s decision

Former Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong, in an article with The Athletic, expressed his thoughts about CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the title.

“When I first heard the news that the result of this year’s AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco had been overturned, I thought it was a joke. When I realised it was actually real, after reading the official statement from CAF, it just made me feel quite sad,” he said.

“AFCON is the continent’s showpiece event. Sometimes, people are waiting for stuff like this to happen so they can mock African football, but so much progress has been made over the last few years to give the competition the respect it deserves.”

Ekong blamed referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for not stopping the match after Senegal walked off, describing it as the defining moment that led to the recent actions.

The Dutch-born defender, who captained Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, claimed he would not change the outcome afterwards.

He described the decision as political and one that sets the continent’s football back, and warned that Africa must look into avoiding such situations.

William Troost-Ekong slams CAF for stripping Senegal of AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“African football seems to be the only place where you can play extra time in the courts, and it happens too often. Serious questions need to be asked about changing the outcomes of games in this manner,” he added.

“Former players, coaches and directors can help the organisation and structure of African football to develop so it matches the flamboyance and quality we see on the pitch.”

Senegal confirmed in a statement that it will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports and hold on to the trophy until it is settled.

Amaju Pinnick reacts to CAF ruling

Legit.ng reported that former NFF boss Amaju Pinnick reacted to CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after Morocco’s appeal.

The former CAF vice-president slammed fans for criticising the confederation and claimed that the body under Motsepe has worked to improve African football.

Source: Legit.ng